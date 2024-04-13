South Korean pop sensation Park Bo-ram dies at 30; police launch probe

In a tragic incident, popular South Korean pop singer Park Bo-ram was found dead on Thursday evening (April 11) in mysterious circumstances after attending a private event, sending shockwaves through the South Korean entertainment industry.

The 30-year-old singer, who burst into the South Korean music scene with her debut single digital release ‘Beautiful’ in August 2014 featuring rapper Zico, was known for her soulful singing and contribution to many popular Korean drama soundtracks.

According to an ‘AllKPop’ report, Park Bo-ram had gone to attend a private event where she drank with two friends and went to the restroom at about 9.55 pm. Her friends checked on her after she did not return and found her slouching over a sink in the restroom. She was unconscious.

Park Bo-ram was pronounced "brought dead" when she was taken to a hospital. Police have launched a probe into her death.

The singer shot to fame after her participation in 'Superstar K2', a reality singing show, in 2010 when she was 17. She finished eighth in the competition after which she trained with Jellyfish Entertainment and a year later she recorded ‘Always’ for SBS's ‘49 Days’ soundtrack.

After ‘Beautiful’, she sang chartbusters like ‘Celepretty’, ‘Sorry’ , ‘Pretty Bae’, ‘Why, You?’, ‘Will Be Fine’, and ‘Please, Stop Me’ as she became a singing sensation, winning a huge fan-following and awards.

She was also the recipient of Artist of the Year Award at the 2014 Gaon Chart Music Awards. Her demise has saddened music lovers across the world.