South Korea's ousted president Yoon plotted martial law to eliminate rivals, says probe

South Korea's ousted conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol plotted for over a year to impose martial law to eliminate his political rivals and monopolise power, investigators concluded on Monday.

Yoon's martial law decree in December 2024 lasted only several hours and resulted in his rapid downfall.

Independent counsel Cho Eun-suk, who announced the six-month probe's result, also accused the former president and his military allies of ordering operations against North Korea, in a deliberate bid to stoke tensions and justify his plans to declare martial law.

Despite the lack of a serious response from North Korea, Cho said that Yoon declared martial law by branding the liberal-controlled legislature as “anti-state forces” that must be urgently removed.

There was no immediate reaction from Yoon, who is in jail while standing trials for high-stakes rebellion charges. Yoon has steadfastly maintained that his martial law declaration was a desperate attempt to draw public support for his fight against the main liberal opposition Democratic Party, which obstructed his agenda.

Meanwhile, police raided the headquarters of the Unification Church on Monday as they probe separate bribery allegations against more politicians. An independent investigation involving Yoon's wife and the church has been underway for several months.

Provoking North Korea

Cho said Yoon and his military associates had schemed to enforce martial law since before October 2023 and that they reshuffled top military officials to place their associates in key posts while removing a defence minister who opposed their plan. Cho said they hosted dinner parties to give their martial law plan traction among military leaders.

Cho said Yoon, his Defence Minister Kim Yong Hyun and Yeo In-hyung, then commander of the military's counterintelligence agency, orchestrated various military operations against North Korea from October 2024. Cho's deputy earlier accused Yoon of ordering drone flights over the North, which Yoon has argued he hadn't been informed of.

The lead investigator said North Korea didn't retaliate likely because it was preoccupied with its support of Russia's war against Ukraine, and so Yoon lacked legal grounds to impose military rule, but went ahead in the name of swiftly “eradicating anti-state forces." “Yoon Suk Yeol ... tried to declare martial law by inciting military provocations by North Korea, but that plan failed,” Cho said. “Yoon declared emergency martial law to monopolise and maintain power by taking control of the legislative and judiciary branches and eliminating his political opponents.” In a case that showed the seriousness of Yoon's hostilities against his opponents, Cho said Yoon called his governing People Power Party's main rival Han Dong-hun “a commie” and said, “I'll shoot him to death" in meetings with military generals.

Han was at odds with Yoon over scandals involving the former president's wife.

Also Read: Bondi Beach shooting: Pakistani national among father-son gunmen

Yoon's martial law decree

Hundreds of troops encircled the parliament building and entered the election commission offices after Yoon declared martial law in 2024. Thousands of people flocked to the National Assembly at the time, protesting the decree and demanding Yoon step down. Lawmakers made it inside the building and voted down Yoon's order and later impeached him.

The Constitutional Court ruled to oust Yoon in April.

Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae Myung became South Korea's new president via a snap election in June, and appointed three independent counsels to probe Yoon's martial law and other allegations against him, his wife and other associates.

Cho said that Yoon and 23 other people, including his top officials, including Defence Minister Kim, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, have been indicted over Yoon's martial law decree. Some military generals were also arrested and indicted by military prosecutors.

Unification Church scandal

Yoon's wife, Kim Keon Hee, was separately arrested and indicted over charges unrelated to her husband's martial law, including one that she received bribes through an intermediary from a Unification Church official seeking business favours.

Police said they raided several Unification Church -related facilities, including its headquarters in Seoul and its sprawling complex in nearby Gapyeong, following allegations that the religious group offered money and gifts to a wider range of politicians than previously thought, including Democratic Party members. Officers also searched a detention centre where the church's 82-year-old leader, Hak Ja Han, has been held since September.

Police also searched the home and office of Chun Jae-soo, Lee's former minister of oceans and fisheries, and the homes of former Democratic Party lawmaker Lim Jong-seong and Kim Gyu-hwan, a lawmaker with a PPP predecessor, over suspicions that they received bribes from the church.

Chun denied allegations that he received bribes from the church but stepped down as minister last week, saying he did not want to burden Lee's administration. Lee, during a meeting last week, called for a thorough investigation into allegations of murky ties between politicians and a religious group, without citing the Unification Church by name.

(With inputs from agencies)