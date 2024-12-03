South Korea declares martial law; protests rock nation

In a surprise move, South Korea has declared martial law, citing a surge in domestic instability and heightened security scare. The announcement was made late Monday night during a televised address by President Yoon Suk Yeol, who stressed the need to safeguard the country amid escalating tension with neighboring North Korea.

He also said the move is necessary to protect the country from Communist forces and to eradicate anti-state elements. The move triggered massive protests across the country.

Yeol also said, “We will eliminate the anti-state forces and restore the country to normalcy as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, the lawmakers have voted to block the drastic move by the President.

Wha the law does

Martial law allows the military to take over the administrative functions of the government, enforcing stricter security measures and curbing civil liberties. In South Korea, this includes a temporary suspension of certain constitutional rights, limitations on public gatherings, a curfew, and expanded military patrols in urban centers.



