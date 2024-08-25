Solingen knife attack: German police arrest suspect after IS claims responsibility

German police have arrested a suspect in the Solingen knife attack in which three people lost their lives, reports said.

Interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, Herbert Reul, said that the man was “highly” suspected of the crime and that evidence has been found against him.

“I myself am a bit relieved at the moment,” Reul told DW News.

“I can only tell you that it is now more than a hunch. Not only did we have a lead on this position, but we’ve found pieces of evidence,” he added.

Quoting security sources, German news channel Der Spiegel said the suspect’s clothes were dirty and covered in blood.

Three people were killed and eight were injured in the knife attack that happened in Solingen on Friday (August 23) evening. It happened at the Festival of Diversity on a central square, the Fronhof.

The arrest comes after the Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

IS’ Amaq media wing in a statement said he attack was a “revenge for Muslims in Palestine and everywhere.”