Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico seriously injured after being shot at

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot at on Wednesday (May 15), in the town of Handlova, 180 km from the capital Bratislava, where he had gone to attend a government meeting, according to media reports.

The prime minister was rushed to the hospital by his security detail as he fell to the ground after being shot at when he was greeting members of the public in front of a cultural community centre.

Wounded in head, chest



“I strongly condemn today’s brutal and ruthless attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. I am in shock,” President Zuzana Caputova was quoted as saying by Washington Post.

A witness told Dennik N website that the assailant fired three–four shots even after Fico fell to the ground as he suffered wounds to his head and chest. Two of the prime minister’s guards quickly bundled him into a car and he was air-lifted to a hospital by a helicopter.

A video of the incident has also surfaced showing the alleged assailant being detained by the security detail.

No word on Fico's condition

Reacting to the assault, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, “I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico.”

“Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family,” she added.

There is no word yet from the Slovakian government on Prime Minister Fico’s condition.