Singapore Airlines offers compensation to flyers hurt on turbulent flight

Singapore Airlines on Tuesday announced a compensation of US₹10,000 to passengers who suffered minor injuries during a turbulence-hit London to Singapore flight and an advance payment of US$ 25,000 for the more seriously injured.

“Passengers medically assessed as having sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care, and requesting financial assistance are offered an advance payment of USD 25,000 to address their immediate needs," the airline said.

"This will be part of the final compensation that these passengers will receive,” it added.

At the same time, the airline said it will also make a full refund of the airfare to all the 211 passengers on board the flight on May 21.

The incident

Singapore airlines flight SQ321 hit severe turbulence and the passengers and crew onboard were thrown up to the aircraft's ceiling before falling back down, leading to the death of British passenger Geoff Kitchen, 73, and injuries to dozens of others.

The turbulence took place while the plane was flying over Myanmar.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which also carried a crew of 18, had to make an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport.

Compensation offers

The airline said in a statement that the compensation offers were sent to the passengers on Monday.

Those who sustained "minor injuries" in the incident have been offered US₹ 10,000 in compensation.

“For those who sustained more serious injuries from the incident, we have invited them to discuss a compensation offer to meet each of their specific circumstances when they feel well and ready to do so,” it said.

The airline is also offering an advance payment of US$ 25,000 to passengers medically assessed as having sustained serious injuries, requiring long-term medical care, and requesting financial assistance to "address their immediate needs". This will be part of the final compensation these seriously affected passengers will receive.

A full refund of the airfare will be offered to all passengers of the flight, including to those who did not suffer any injuries.

They would also receive delay compensation under the European Union or United Kingdom regulations.



Medical expenses

Singapore’s national carrier said it also provided all passengers with Singapore dollars 1,000 each upon departure from Bangkok to meet their immediate expenses.

It added that it covered the medical expenses of injured passengers and arranged for their family members to fly up to Bangkok when requested.



“SIA remains committed to supporting the affected passengers who were on board SQ321,” it said.

Besides the death of Kitchen, most probably due to a heart attack, some others suffered brain and spinal cord injuries.