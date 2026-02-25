Sikh man killed in US: Authorities say he wasn’t intended target

In a concerning incident in the United States, a 57-year-old Sikh man in California was found dead days after he was reportedly kidnapped in a white SUV. However, authorities have stated that he was not the intended target of the crime.

Victim taken against his will in an SUV

The victim, Avtar Singh, went missing on February 17 at around 8:52 pm in Tracy, California. A complaint regarding his disappearance was filed soon after, and the investigation revealed that he was forcibly taken in a white SUV at approximately 2:30 pm by three unidentified individuals dressed in dark clothing.

Also Read: Retired ISRO employee kills wife with towel in Bengaluru

Three days later, he was found dead at approximately 3:20 pm near Lake Berryessa, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. Authorities confirmed the identity as Avtar Singh after the Napa County Sheriff's Office located a body matching the description of the missing person.

Authorities: Isolated incident, no threat to community

Officials said detectives are actively continuing the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify those responsible for the crime.

“Based on the information known at this time, this appears to be an isolated incident, and there is no known ongoing threat to the community,” the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said in an official statement.

Singh was not intended target

A report published by KCRA-TV quoted San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow as saying that Singh was not the intended target in the kidnapping and homicide.

Withrow stated that the abductors were allegedly targeting another individual for a specific reason, adding that “we’re hoping that reason comes to light as the investigation progresses.”

Also Read: Canadian police arrest suspect in $20m gold heist; another at large in India

He further noted that while investigators could not release details related to the suspects or a possible motive at this stage, available information indicates that Singh was not the person they originally intended to abduct.

A hard-working volunteer at Sikh temple

Singh worked as a volunteer at a local Sikh temple, where he also lived on the premises with his wife and their three young triplets, according to the KCRA report.

“He was very sincere and hard-working,” community member Deep Singh was quoted as saying in the report. “For 23 years, his primary role was serving as the head cook at our gurdwara. But he was not only a cook—he was a dedicated, multi-tasking person who helped in many different ways.”

(With agency inputs)