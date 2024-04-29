'Sickening': Namibia flays tourists for posing naked on popular sand dune

The authorities in Namibia have taken a strong exception to a few tourists posing naked atop a popular attraction in the Namib Desert.

As per a BBC report, the incident occurred at the Big Daddy Dune, one of the country's top attractions, leaving the local residents in shock as they sought strict action against them.



“The unnamed foreigners might be blacklisted from entering any of Namibia's parks,” BBC quoted the spokesperson from the tourism ministry as saying. Rising in height to around 325 metres, the Big Daddy dune is one of the highest such natural structures in the world.



Photos and videos of the three male tourists posing naked atop the sand dune have gone viral on social media. “It is very sickening and it creates a bad image for Namibia,” Kenneth Nependa, vice-chairperson of the Federation of Namibian Tourism Associations, told the Namibian Sun. He added that the Big Daddy dune was a relaxing place not just for tourists but also for families.

Romeo Muyunda, spokesperson for the ministry of environment, forestry and tourism, termed the behaviour “extremely shocking”. He said it was public indecency punishable by Namibian law. “We appeal to that section of tourists to summon the conscience so that they do the right things,” Muyunda said in a statement.

The spokesperson said that the tourists had left Namibia by the time the authorities got to know about the incident. However, their conduct sparked a debate on social media with some people criticising them while others saying there is “nothing wrong with sunbathing”.

According to the official website of the dune, the Big Daddy is not the highest dune in the Namib Desert. This honour is given to Dune 7, which has been measured at 388 metres. Dune 7 earned its name by being the 7th dune along the Tsauchab River.

