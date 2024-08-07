Sheikh Hasina's son opens up: 'For the third time, we had to live abroad, losing everything'

Former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina has no plans to leave India, where she has taken refuge after fleeing her country following mass protests against her.

Her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy told Deutsche Welle that her mother was, however, “very upset”.

"For the third time, our family has faced a coup. For the third time, we had to live abroad, losing everything,” he said.

Sheikh Hasina is upset

“Except for my mother and me, all of us have been abroad for a long time. We are settled here. We have no difficulties in life here. We are accustomed to living here."

Joy said that there was no decision for Hasina to leave India. "Sheikh Hasina is well and now in Delhi. My sister is with her. My sister lives in Delhi… She is well, but very upset."

He said his mother was saddened that her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, gave his life for the country and the entire family lost their lives.

Hasina quit a day earlier

“The country for which she was imprisoned, worked so hard, and made so much progress, that the people of this country would insult her in this way, expel her, and go on to attack her, was something none of us could have imagined.”

He said the Awami League leader had decided to resign as prime minister a day earlier amid mounting street protests but announced it the next day.

No politics for me, says son

"Only a few of us knew that she would announce she was resigning and that her plan was to ensure a transition of power according to the constitution.

“But when they (protesters) began marching towards Ganabhaban, we said out of fear, there is no more time. You have to leave now.”

Joy, a businessman, said he has no plans to enter politics for now.