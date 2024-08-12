Sheikh Hasina has not blamed US for her ouster, says son; rejects 'false' reports

The son of ousted Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India, has denied that her mother blamed the United States for her loss of power.

Sajeeb Wazed said in Dhaka that the statement attributed to her is “false and fabricated” and that Hasina had clarified that she has not made any statement before or since leaving Bangladesh.

On Sunday, sections of the Indian media reports quoted Hasina as reportedly saying that she would have remained in power if only she had given away St. Martin’s Island to Washington.

Bangladeshi island

The island, in the Bay of Bengal, is the southernmost part of Bangladesh. The US was said to be eyeing the remote island for military purposes.

An Indian newspaper had claimed that Hasina made the charges against the US in a speech she was to deliver before she was to fly out of Dhaka but which she never made. The daily said it had got hold of the speech.

“The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated,” Wazed wrote on X. “I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka.”

Hasina quit to end bloodshed?

Hasina, 76, resigned and flew to India from Dhaka following nationwide protests over a controversial quota system proposed by her government. The protests later developed into an anti-Hasina protest.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has since taken charge as chief adviser of Bangladesh’s interim government.

Hasina also said in the published statement that she quit her post so as to prevent further killings in Bangladesh.