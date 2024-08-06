‘Second liberation’ sparks violent jubilations; then Bangladesh gets back on track

In a mere 48 hours, the streets of Dhaka had undergone a sea change.

Young men on motorcycles honked away merrily as their pillion riders recorded on their mobile phones a procession of BNP activists in Dhaka’s Rampura on Tuesday (August 6) afternoon.

Not far from there, Shafikur Rahman, the Jamaat-e-Islami chief, briefed the media at the party office.

No one could have possibly imagined these scenes two days ago, when security forces bore down upon civilians, and violence and chaos reigned supreme.

Return to normalcy

Bangladesh is returning to normality much more quickly than anticipated after the ouster of Awami League’s all-powerful Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday.

Almost all the shops and offices remained open through Tuesday, and people went about their daily business as if nothing had happened. There was a palpable sense of relief everywhere.

The parliament was dissolved during the day, and an interim government will soon take over. The streets of Dhaka are getting back to their normal packed look. Things are looking lively for political parties who are eagerly waiting for a free and fair election.

Students take charge again

Long-haul buses and intra-city public transport are now available. There is no chaos despite the absence of traffic policemen, as ordinary people and students are voluntarily controlling traffic in many places along with the army.

Photographer Shahidul Alam posted a photo of vehicles waiting patiently near Dhaka’s Bijoy Sarani. “The last time I saw traffic as organised like this was in 2018. Again, it was the students who organised it. Emergency lane for ambulances,” he wrote.

Violent celebrations

Millions of people broke into jubilant celebrations as soon as the news of Hasina fleeing the country broke. But soon, people were out for blood.

Hundreds of people broke into the prime minister’s palace, her office, and the parliament building and took away everything they could get their hands on. They vandalised statues and murals of Sheikh Hasina’s father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh’s founding father.

The attackers burned the Bangabandhu museum in Dhanmondi, destroying a part of history.

Scale of destruction

Violence broke out across the country the moment people heard, ‘palaise, palaise’ (she has fled). The offices of Awami League and its front organisations, as well as the residences of the party’s leaders and its once-powerful ministers, were ransacked and, in many places, set on fire.

On Monday, 13 police stations in Dhaka and seven outside the capital were attacked, looted, and burned. Two jails in Satkhira and Sherpur were attacked. In Jashore, a residential hotel owned by an Awami League leader was vandalised and set afire from a victory procession, killing 21 people, including a foreigner.

As the situation calms down, the scale of destruction is gradually becoming clear.

Attack on minorities

More than 200 people, including the general public, were killed in violence on Sunday and Monday, according to local media reports. As the hunt for Awami League leaders and activists began, some targeted minorities.

On Monday evening, Natore Puja Celebration Committee president Dwipendranath Saha was at home when a group of stick-wielding men came. They attacked the Kali temple and smashed the security cameras. Then they attacked Saha’s residence, adjacent to the temple, and looted it. Saha contacted the police, but was told that no help would come.

Flip side of the coin

Similar attacks took place on at least five other houses in Natore. Videos of people vandalising statues also surfaced on Facebook, but so did photos of Muslims guarding temples.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council said at least nine temples were attacked in four districts. Attacks on houses and businesses of Hindus were reported in at least 29 districts.

The Centre for Police Dialogue’s fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya said the resignation of Sheikh Hasina triggered euphoria. At the same time, attacks on the Hindus also increased, posing an immediate challenge to the new authorities.

Call for restraint

The University Teachers’ Network told the media at Dhaka University that no attempt was being made to protect religious minorities. Meanwhile, two coordinators of the students’ protest, Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah, have called for restraint and urged the people to resist communal attacks.

In an all-party meeting, the Indian government told its leaders that the safety of minorities in Bangladesh was a priority and measures were being taken to protect them.

EU ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, wrote on X that EU heads of mission “are very concerned about incoming reports of multiple attacks against places of worship and members of religious, ethnic and other minorities in Bangladesh”.

“We urgently appeal to all parties to exercise restraint, reject communal violence and uphold the human rights of all Bangladeshis,” he added.

“Second liberation”

A day after Hasina fled, victory processions and rallies continued as people enjoy their “second liberation”.

“There’s no trouble anywhere, everything is peaceful now,” said Fahim Kabir Rafi, one of the organisers of the students’ protest in Dhaka’s Mirpur. “People are just celebrating their independence, their freedom.”