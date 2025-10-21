Japanese new PM Sanae Takaichi dismisses work-life balance; vows to 'work like a horse'

Japan’s first woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, took office on Tuesday (October 21), replacing Shigeru Ishiba to lead a minority government.

In an address to the members of her Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Takaichi dismissed the idea of work-life balance and emphasised the importance of hard work.

Takaichi vows to ‘work like a horse’

“I will keep my promises. We can only rebuild by reuniting every generation and with everybody's participation. Because there are only a few of us, I ask everybody to work; Work like a horse. I myself will cast aside the idea of work-life balance. I'll work, work, work, work, and work,” ANI quoted Takaichi as saying.

Also Read: Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan's first woman PM; Modi congratulates her

The newly elected Japanese Prime Minister highlighted the need to “rebuild Japan and the LDP”, urging everyone to work tirelessly within their areas of expertise.

“I will also work with humility, so please provide me with your guidance,” she said.

Looking ahead, Takaichi underlined the importance of swiftly implementing several policies and stressed the need to make the LDP more spirited and dynamic.

Calls for unity to rebuild Japan

“At this moment, rather than feeling happy, I feel the hardship that is to come. There are overwhelming amount of work that we must do together. That is what I believe. There are many policies that need to be quickly implemented," Takaichi said.

Also Read: Sanae Takaichi elected LDP chief, set to be Japan’s first woman PM

"Together, we will make the LDP a more spirited, positive, and energetic party. Efforts are also required to make LDP a party that can turn people's anxieties into hope,” she added.

Takaichi, who also serves as President of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party, was elected Prime Minister by the Japanese Parliament on Tuesday, becoming the first woman in Japan’s history to hold the position.

Modi congratulates Takaichi

According to Japanese media reports, the 64-year-old secured 237 out of 465 votes in the lower house of Parliament, defeating Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda, who received 149 votes.

Among the challenges facing the new Prime Minister are reviving Japan’s sluggish economy and reuniting the ruling party, which has been beset by scandals and internal divisions.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Takaichi on her appointment.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sanae Takaichi upon her appointment as Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working closely together to further evolve the special strategic global partnership that Japan and India have built. A stronger Japan-India relationship is an indispensable element for achieving peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Modi said in a post on X.