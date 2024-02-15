Russian scientists on verge of creating cancer vaccine, claims Putin

Russian scientists are close to developing a vaccine for cancer, announced President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (February 15).

Putin also said that these vaccines will soon be available for cancer patients. Speaking at a Moscow forum on future technologies, Putin said that Russian scientists were "on the verge" of developing cancer vaccines and next-generation immunomodulatory drugs.

However, he did not specify the types of cancer targeted or the timeline for availability. Several countries and companies are also working on cancer vaccines.

For instance, last year, the UK government partnered with BioNTech to initiate clinical trials for personalised cancer treatments.

Similarly, pharmaceutical companies like Moderna and Merck & Co., are moving ahead in the development of experimental cancer vaccines.

Encouraging results from a mid-stage study showed Moderna and Merck & Co.'s vaccine reducing the risk of melanoma recurrence or mortality by 50 per cent, after three years of treatment.

Furthermore, the World Health Organisation notes the availability of six licensed vaccines for HPV, which can cause cervical cancer, and vaccines for HBV, linked to liver cancer.