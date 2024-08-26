Russian bombs, missiles rip through Ukrainian cities in early-morning attack

Russia launched a massive drone attack on Ukraine on Monday (August 26) with explosions being heard in capital Kyiv, Kharkiv, and several other cities.

At least one person was reported to be dead, in the northwestern Ukrainian city of Lutsk.

Before that, Ukraine launched an overnight strike on the Russian city of Belgorod, killing five and wounding 13, including three minors.

Just before 6 am, air raid sirens went off across Ukraine. Several areas of Kyiv went without power, said mayor Vitali Klitschko. The city’s right bank had water supply issues as well, he added.

Explosions across cities

Explosions were also reported from the cities of Odesa, Vinnytsia, Zapporizhzhia, Kremenchuk, Dnipro, Khmelnytskyi, Kropyvnytskyi, and Kryvyi Rih, according to the Kyiv Independent.

The Ukrainian air force reported the presence of 17 Russian bomber aircraft in the air and numerous kamikaze drones heading towards different cities. Groups of several types of missiles were also reportedly launched.

In the eastern Donetsk region, an overnight Russian strike reportedly hit a hotel in Kramatorsk, injuring two foreign journalists. Another one is reportedly missing.