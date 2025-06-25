Russia says its too early to asses damage to Iran's nuclear facilities

At a time when US President Donald Trump’s claim of “complete obliteration” of the heavily fortified Iranian nuclear sights bombed by the US Air Force is being questioned by the intelligence report of his government, Russia on Wednesday (June 25) said that it was too early to ascertain the actual damage inflicted by the airstrikes on Tehran’s nuclear facilities.

The comment was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov during a media briefing. He was responding to a question on Trump’s claim that Iran’s nuclear facilities were permanently destroyed and were in no condition to be used again.

US strikes are ‘unprovoked’

Peskov also said that Moscow viewed the US airstrikes on Iran as “unprovoked” and described the situation as “concerning”, reported Reuters.

He also said that Russia thinks that there are open channels of communication between Washington and Tehran, adding that Russia was in touch with Iran and closely monitoring the situation.

What IDF said

The development comes within hours after the IDF said that it was “too early” to assess the damage inflicted on the Iranian nuclear sites struck by the US Air Force.

According to a report in the Times of Israel, the IDF had said that although all the “major objectives” of the operation were achieved, it was “too early” to determine the outcome of the strikes.

Trump defends his claim

However, the US President stood by his claim and told reporters during the Nato summit in the Netherlands that the Iranian nuclear facilities were “totally obliterated”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio seconded the President, saying that the “conversion facility” at Tehran’s nuclear site, required to make atomic bombs, had been permanently taken out.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth alleged that there was a “political motive” behind the classified intelligence assessment on the US strikes being leaked. The intelligence report claimed that Tehran’s nuclear sites were not totally destroyed and the US airstrikes have only set back Iran’s nuclear programme by a few months.