Russia President Putin not to attend G20 summit in New Delhi

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in New Delhi on September 9, and 10, it was announced on Friday (August 25).

"No, the president has no such plans,” the official Tass news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

The format of Putin’s participation would be determined later, he said.

Putin did not attend the just-ended BRICS summit in Johannesburg. He sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov instead.

Putin also did not attend the first in-person BRICS summit after Covid-19 as the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him in March over an alleged scheme to deport Ukrainian children to Russia.

South Africa is an ICC signatory and was expected to help in Putin's arrest if he was present in the country.