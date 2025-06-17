Russia launches overnight air attack in Kyiv, 20 injured

Kyiv, Jun 17 (AP) A Russian drone and missile attack through the night and early morning Tuesday wounded at least 20 people in Kyiv, Ukrainian officials.

It was the latest intense drone and missile attack to target Kyiv recently. It occurred as world leaders convened at the Group of Seven summit in Canada, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said nine people were wounded in the Sviatoshynskyi district and 11 more in the Solomianskyi district. The mayor said six people were hospitalized. Fires broke out in two other Kyiv districts as a result of falling debris from shot down Ukrainian air defences.

The G7 host country Canada invited Zelenskyy to the summit, where he is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with world leaders. He won't be meeting with US President Donald Trump because Trump was returning early to Washington.

Russia has launched a record number of drones and missiles in recent weeks. Moscow escalated attacks after Ukraine's Security Service agency staged an audacious operation targeting war planes in air bases deep inside Russian territory.

Little progress has emerged from direct peace talks held in Istanbul, with the exception of prisoner exchanges, expected to conclude next week, said Zelenskyy. AP

