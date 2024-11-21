Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile at Ukraine, says Kyiv

Russia on Thursday (November 21) fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) at Ukraine, media reports said.

Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement that the ICBM was aimed at the Dnipro region.

However, media reports quoting a Western official said it was a ballistic missile and not ICBM.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it had tracked the launch of the ICBM, along with six additional missiles, all of which were targeting the Dnipro region. The ICBM appeared to have been launched from the Astrahan region, in Russia's southwest, Ukrainian military officials said, according to a report in ABC News.

When Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was asked about the ICBM attack, he told reporters to contact the Russian military for comment.

ICBMs are long-range ballistic missiles that can fly more than 5,500 kilometres.