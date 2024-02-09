Russia doesn't wish to extend war beyond Ukraine, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin has said that Russia has no desire to expand its war beyond Ukraine in countries like Latvia and Poland but made it clear that Moscow will fight for its interests “to the end”.

In the first interview with an American journalist since before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Putin said Western leaders had realised that it was impossible inflict a strategic defeat on Russia and were wondering what to do next.

“We are ready for this dialogue,” he told talk-show host Tucker Carlson.

American journalist

Putin also said it was possible to reach an agreement to free American journalist Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal, who has been detained in Russia for nearly a year on spying charges.

Asked if he would send Russian troops to Poland, a NATO member, Putin responded: “Only in one case, if Poland attacks Russia. Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don’t have any interest.”

Ukraine pact

Putin devoted a substantial part of the interview to complaining that Ukraine had been on the verge of agreeing a deal to end hostilities at talks in Istanbul in April 2022 but backed away once Russian troops withdrew from near Kyiv

“Well now let them think how to reverse the situation,” he said. “We’re not against it. It would be funny if it were not so sad that. This endless mobilisation in Ukraine, the hysteria, the domestic problems, sooner or later it will result in an agreement.”

The Russian leader said the US had pressing domestic issues to worry about. “Wouldn’t it be better to negotiate with Russia? Make an agreement. Already understanding the situation that is developing today, realising that Russia will fight for its interests to the end,” Putin said.

Prisoner swap

The Carlson interview came as US lawmakers debate whether to provide more money for Ukraine’s war effort.

Putin said Russian and American special services were discussing journalist Gershkovich case and had made some progress.

Putin suggested that in return, Moscow wanted Germany to free Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted of the 2019 murder of a Chechen dissident in Berlin, although he did not mention Krasikov by name.