Rubio speaks to Pak PM on ensuring durable Iran-Israel peace

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif acknowledged on Friday (June 27) the importance of working together to ensure “durable peace” between Iran and Pakistan.

According to Tammy Bruce, US State Department Spokesperson during the telephonic conversation, Rubio told Sharif that Iran can never “acquire or develop” a nuclear weapon.

Iran-Israel peace

"Secretary Rubio emphasised that Iran can never develop or acquire a nuclear weapon. The two leaders acknowledged the importance of working together to promote a durable peace between Israel and Iran and maintaining regional stability,” a statement from the US Department of State quoted Bruce as saying.

Sharif and Rubio "agreed to continue working together to strengthen Pakistan-US relations, particularly to increase trade", said a statement issued by the Pakistani government.

Sharif thanks Trump over ceasefire

It further stated that Sharif also praised US President Trump’s "courageous and decisive leadership, which led to a ceasefire between Iran and Israel." He also thanked Rubio for the “role” played by the US in the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

However, earlier, the Pakistan Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, had said Islamabad agreed to the ceasefire after India struck the Nur Khan air base in Rawalpindi and the Shorkot air base in Punjab province.

The backdrop

The development comes days after a US-based publication, ‘Foreign Affairs’, stated in a report that Pakistan was developing a nuclear-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) that will have the continental US in its range.

The report stated that if Islamabad was finally able to develop the ICBM, then the US would be left with no choice but to declare Pakistan a “nuclear adversary”.

It further stated that the motive behind Pakistan’s effort to develop an ICBM was to “deter” the US from launching a “preventive attack” to eliminate its nuclear arsenal and to prevent it from getting involved in an Indo-Pak conflict on India’s side.

Along with the US, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Israel, and North Korea possess ICBMs.

