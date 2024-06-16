‘Risk of hacking high’: Elon Musk says EVMs must be eliminated

Diving into the debate on the security aspects of EVMs, Tesla boss Elon Musk has said the machines should be “eliminated” from the polling process as the risk of them being hacked by humans or Artificial Intelligence is still high.

Musk’s comment came in response to a post by US’ Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy who shared an article on the alleged voting irregularities linked to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Puerto Rico.

“Puerto Rico’s primary elections just experienced hundreds of voting irregularities related to electronic voting machine, according to the Associated Press. Luckily, there was a paper trail so the problem was identified and vote tallies corrected. What happens in jurisdictions where there is no paper trail?” Kennedy posted on X.

He asserted that to avoid such discrepancies, the US should return to paper ballot so that all votes are accounted for.

“US citizens need to know that every one of their votes were counted, and that their elections cannot be hacked. We need to return to paper ballots to avoid electronic interference with elections. My administration will require paper ballots and we will guarantee honest and fair elections,” he said.

We should eliminate EVMs: Musk

Replying to Kennedy’s post Musk said EVMs must be eliminated altogether.

“We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of being hacked by humans or AI, while small, is still too high,” he said.

The discussion comes in the backdrop of the Puerto Rico Election Commission’s admission about EVM-related irregularities during the primaries.

According to the interim president of the poll body, Jessika Padilla Rivera, the Dominion Voting Systems-supplied EVMs miscalculated votes due to a glitch in the software.

Authorities, however, were able to correct the vote tallies through a paper trail.

The issue recently gained prominence in India when voting was underway for the Lok Sabha elections.

While there were concerns over EVM tampering, the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking hundred per cent cross verification of votes cast through EVMs via Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail machines.