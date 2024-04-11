Rishi Sunak apologises to Adidas Samba fans for 'ruining' the shoe's trendy look

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took time off from his busy schedule to apologise profusely for wearing the classically cool Adidas Samba sneakers at an interview on fiscal policy and spoiling the shoe’s trendy look for everyone.

When 43-year-old Sunak was seen wearing the highly popular German sneaker brand in a recent Instagram video while discussing fiscal policy, social media users and fashion watchers came down heavily on him saying that “he had ruined it for everyone”.

Adidas Samba was released in 1972 but has become very popular in the last few years. After the backlash, Sunak however apologised and said in his defence that he’s a "long-time devotee" of Adidas.

Sunak said to LBC Radio, “I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community.” However, he said in his defence, he had been wearing Adidas trainers including Sambas and others, for many, many years.

His brother had got him his first pair, his "first pair of fun Adidas trainers" as a Christmas present, many many years ago. “ I haven’t looked back since. So I’ve been a longtime devotee,” he pointed out.

And went on to explain that he had bought that pair in the video but he had Adidas trainers for a very long time.

British GQ magazine lambasted Sunak saying that “in a bid to present himself as young and hip, Rishi Sunak took an eternally cool sneaker and ruined it for everyone”.

Sunak had paired the trainers with suit trousers and a white shirt, which prompted fashion followers to claim that Sunak’s sartorial choice can well become ‘the kiss of death’ for the Samba.

The British PM was also criticised about the short length of his trousers. To which, Sunak merely said that he is “intrigued and amused by the amount of focus on what I’m wearing”.

Back in 2006, trainer fans, had slammed David Cameron for wearing a pair of black Velcro Converse.