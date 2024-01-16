Republican caucuses: Trump wins Iowa's leadoff voting contest

Iowa, Jan 16 (AP) Donald Trump has won Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses.

The former president's victory on Monday night gives him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination as the contest moves to New Hampshire.

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are Trump's most prominent primary rivals. They are aiming for a second-place finish in Iowa that would give them at least some momentum heading into future races.

HOW AP CALLED TRUMP THE WINNER OF IOWA'S CAUCUSES AP declared Trump the winner of the Iowa caucuses based on an analysis of early returns as well as results of AP VoteCast, a survey of voters who planned to caucus on Monday night. Both showed Trump with an insurmountable lead.

Initial results from eight counties showed Trump with far more than half of the total votes counted as of 8.31 pm ET, with the rest of the field trailing far behind. These counties include rural areas that are demographically and politically similar to a large number of counties that have yet to report.

AP VoteCast also shows Trump with sizable leads among both men and women, as well as every age group and geographic regions throughout the state.

AP VoteCast is a survey conducted by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research of more than 1,500 voters who said they planned to take part in Monday's Republican caucuses in Iowa.

Among voters who identify as born-again Christians, the survey found that Trump was favoured by 58 per cent voters intending to caucus, compared to 18 per cent for DeSantis and 13 per cent for Nikki Haley. Polls showed that was a relatively weak group of backers for Trump in Iowa in 2016.

So far, Trump is significantly outperforming his second-place 2016 caucus finish, when he received 24 per cent of the vote, compared to 28 per cent for Ted Cruz.

TRUMP WINS IOWA'S FIRST-IN-THE-NATION GOP CAUCUSES Trump has won Iowa's leadoff presidential caucuses, giving him a strong start in the race for the 2024 Republican nomination.

His rivals are jostling for second place, hoping for a bump heading into New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary on January 23. (AP)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)