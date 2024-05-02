Rains, thunderstorms hit UAE; flights and road transport hit

Heavy rains and thunderstorms triggered by climate change lashed Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Thursday, causing suspension of flights and widespread flooding in the heart of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

At least five flights to Dubai were diverted overnight while nine incoming and four outbound flights were cancelled, media reports in the Gulf country said.

Howling winds

Several flights by the Emirates were also axed. Bus services too were hit in Dubai.

Howling winds battered Jebel Ali, the Al Maktoum International Airport, the Dubai Industrial City, the Dubai Investments Park and Jumeirah Village Triangle, the media reported.

Waterlogging was reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, the second most important city in the UAE after Dubai.

Disturbed nights

The Khaleej Times said some residents in Dubai spent disturbed nights because of the unusual weather.

Mark Angeles, who lives in Dubai South, told the newspaper: “My family and I woke up as we heard the wind and rain pounding our windows. There were also lightning and thunder. Thankfully, it rained only for a couple of hours.”

The winds brought down some trees, trash cans and billboards.

April losses

Authorities urged people to work from home and called for distance learning for schools in Sharjah and Dubai.

At least three people were reported dead and normal life was crippled following a record storm that hit the desert city of Dubai in April, leading to mass suspension of flights.

The Dubai airport had struggled to return to normal operations after the storm flooded taxiways. Flights returned to normal schedule from two terminals over the weekend.

Supermarkets hit

Media reports said that in Abu Dhabi, some supermarkets and restaurants faced product shortages as they could not get deliveries from Dubai due to disruptions in road traffic.

The UAE normally sees little rainfall in its arid desert climate. Experts say global warming will lead to higher temperatures, increased humidity and a greater risk of flooding in parts of the Gulf region.