Putin, Kim meet at Siberian rocket launch facility

The leaders of Russia and North Korea met at a remote Siberian rocket launch facility, underscoring how their interests are aligning in the face of their separate and intensifying confrontation with the United States.



The two men began their meet with a tour of a Soyuz-2 space rocket launch facility, where North Korean leader Kim Jong Un peppered Russian President Vladimir Putin with questions about the rockets.

The meeting came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea, extending a highly provocative run in North Korean weapons testing since the start of 2022.

The decision to meet at Vostochny Cosmodrome, a major satellite launch facility, suggests that Kim is seeking Russian technical assistance in his efforts to develop military reconnaissance satellites, which he has described as crucial in enhancing the threat of his nuclear-capable missiles.

In recent months, North Korea has repeatedly failed to put its first military spy satellite into orbit.

Missile technology

Asked if Russia will help North Korea build satellites, Putin was quoted by Russian state media as saying: “That's why we have come here. The DPRK leader shows keen interest in rocket technology. They're trying to develop space, too.”

Asked about military cooperation, Putin said: “We will talk about all issues without a rush. There is time.”

Putin welcomed Kim's limousine — brought from Pyongyang in the North Korean leader's special armoured train — at the entrance to the building with a handshake that lasted around 40 seconds.

For Putin, the meeting with Kim is an opportunity to refill ammunition stores that the 18-month-old war on Ukraine has drained.

For Kim, it's a chance to get around crippling UN sanctions and years of diplomatic isolation.

Kim is expected to seek economic aid and military technology, though an arms deal would violate international sanctions that Russia supported in the past.

North Korea's missile

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say how far the North Korean missiles flew. Japan's Coast Guard said the missiles have likely already landed but still urged vessels to watch for falling objects.

Kim's personal train stopped in Khasan, a station on the Russia-North Korea border, early on Tuesday where it was met by a military honour guard and a brass band.

Kim's delegation includes Foreign Minister Choe Sun Hui and his top military officials.

North Korea may have tens of millions of aging artillery shells and rockets based on Soviet designs that could give a huge boost to the Russian army in Ukraine, analysts say.

Kim Jong Un may also seek energy supplies and food.

The US has accused North Korea of providing Russia with arms, including selling artillery shells to the Russian mercenary group Wagner. Russian and North Korean officials denied such claims.

(With inputs from agencies)