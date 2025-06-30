Protests break out in Bangladesh after rape of Hindu woman in Comilla

The alleged rape of a Hindu woman in the Comilla district of Bangladesh has sparked massive protests in the country.

Although the incident reportedly took place on June 26, the protests broke out on Sunday (June 30) after a video of the 21-year-old victim being stripped and brutally assaulted went viral on social media.

A large number of students from Dhaka University took out protest marches condemning the rape. The residents of the Jagannath Hall dormitory, dedicated to minority community students, also took out processions demanding justice.

Main accused arrested

Speaking to reporters, Comilla district’s police chief, Nazir Ahmed Khan, said the main accused was arrested in a pre-dawn raid on Sunday at Dhaka’s Sayedabad area, and four others were apprehended for revealing the picture and identity of the woman on social media.

Taking note of the incident, a two-bench judge of the high court ordered the authorities to remove the viral video of the assault from all platforms. The court also instructed to ensure the security of the woman and provide her with proper medical care.

Political reaction

The incident has been condemned from several quarters across the political spectrum. Secretary General of former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded exemplary punitive action against the culprits.

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s son Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed, who has served as his mother’s advisor, lashed out at the Muhammad Yunus administration over the incident. Taking to X, he blamed the Yunus administration for a rise in incidents of mob attacks, terrorism and rape in the last 11 months.

Raped at knifepoint

According to a report in the Daily Star, the woman was raped at knifepoint in Comilla on Thursday. The report further stated that she went to her parental home around two weeks ago.

One of her neighbours Md Fazor Ali, 36, whom the report said was stalking her, barged into her house on Thursday night and raped her when her family members were visiting at a fair. The accused also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone else, the report stated referring to the police complaint filed by the victim.

When locals rushed to the spot, hearing her screaming, they caught Ali and beat him up. But somehow he was able to escape and was later arrested early on Sunday.