Presidential debate: Kamala defends abortion rights, Trump reiterates some falsehoods

Vice President and Democrat Kamala Harris came out forcefully, defending abortion rights for women as she got the better of her Republican rival Donald Trump in a widely anticipated presidential debate on Tuesday (September 10).

Kamala on the offensive

Rebutting Trump’s arguments, Harris condemned state-level abortion bans and shared stories of pregnant women unable to get emergency medical care or forced to carry pregnancies to term or due to restrictive laws.



But both Trump and Harris attacked each other over their stands on abortion during the animated Tuesday night debate that was moderated by ABC.

“Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” said Harris, the White House’s public face for efforts to improve maternal health and ensure some abortion access.



She slammed Trump for his role in a judicial ruling which rolled back abortion rights.

Trump's rebuttal

Trump, who has commended the US Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade, again insisted, falsely, that most legal scholars wanted the earlier ruling overturned.

The former President then alleged, also falsely, that the Democrats’ stance on abortion was so extreme that they supported “execution after birth”.

Kamala on abortion right

Harris was pounced on Trump’s claims, saying: “Nowhere in America is a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and asking for an abortion. That is not happening. It’s insulting to the women of America.”