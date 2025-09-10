Poland shoots down Russian drones for violating airspace, Warsaw airport shut

Poland’s military announced early Wednesday (September 10) that it had shot down drones violating its airspace during a Russian strike on neighbouring Ukraine, marking the first such action and a major provocation for Europe and NATO forces.

Russian drones shot down

“As a result of attack by the Russian Federation on Ukrainian territory, there was an unprecedented violation of Polish airspace by drone-type objects. This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens,” said Operational Command of the Armed Forces, Poland in a post on X on Wednesday morning.

"On the order of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, defensive procedures were immediately activated. Polish and allied assets radar-tracked several objects, and the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces made decisions to neutralise those that could pose a threat. Some of the drones that entered our airspace were shot down," the Polish military said in a statement on X.

"An operation is underway aimed at identifying and neutralising the objects. On the orders of the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces, weapons have been deployed, and services are actively working to locate the downed objects, the statement further read.

Poland condemns violation of airspace

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that an operation was underway “related to multiple violations of Polish airspace” and said “the military used armaments against the objects.”

"I received a report from the Operational Commander of the Armed Forces Branches regarding the downing of drones that intruded into our airspace and could have posed a threat. The operation is ongoing," he said in a post on X.

“The security of our homeland is our highest priority,” said President Karol Nawrocki in a post on X, adding that he will lead a briefing of Poland’s National Security Bureau soon.

Poland, a NATO member, is part of the transatlantic defense pact led by the US, which operates on the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CNN he had been briefed on reports of Russian drones entering Polish airspace.

Poland military urges preparedness

Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said Poland was “in constant contact with NATO command.” “Territorial Defence Forces have been activated for ground searches of downed drones,” he added.

He urged citizens to “remain calm” and asked anyone who discovered fragments of military equipment to report them to authorities.

The Operational Command said it is "monitoring the current situation, and the forces and resources under its command remain fully prepared for immediate response."

It also urged residents to stay in their homes, saying the areas of Podlaskie, Mazowieckie, and Lubelskie Voivodeships were the most “at risk.”

Warsaw airport closed

Earlier, Polish authorities closed Warsaw International Airport after reports of Russian drones over the country, CNN reported.

"Polish and allied aircraft are operating in our airspace, while ground-based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems have been brought to the highest state of readiness," the Polish military’s Operational Command said in a statement on X.

“To ensure the security of Polish airspace, the Operational Commander of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all necessary procedures,” the statement added, emphasising that the Polish military "remain fully ready for immediate response."

A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) published on the US Federal Aviation Administration’s website confirmed that Warsaw Chopin Airport and at least two other Polish airports were unavailable “due to unplanned military activity related to ensuring state security.”