PM Modi leaves for Trinidad and Tobago after concluding two-day visit to Ghana

Accra, Jul 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for Trinidad and Tobago after concluding his two-day visit to Ghana, during which the two countries elevated their ties to the level of comprehensive partnership.

"Leaving for Trinidad & Tobago. Later this evening, I look forward to attending a community programme in Port of Spain. Tomorrow, (I) will be addressing the Parliament of Trinidad & Tobago," Modi said in a post on X.

"Looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages," he added.

This was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades.

"A historic visit to Ghana concludes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for the next stop of his visit- Trinidad & Tobago," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Modi, who arrived here on Wednesday on his first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana, was conferred with ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’, the country's national honour, for his "distinguished statesmanship and influential global leadership".

After his talks with Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, Modi reaffirmed that India is a co-traveller in the African nation's development journey.

In his media statement after their talks, Modi said both sides have set a target of doubling the two-way trade in the next five years and that India is not just a partner but a co-traveller in Ghana's development journey.

The two sides inked four pacts that will provide for cooperation in several areas, including culture and traditional medicine.

The prime minister said both sides were unanimous that terrorism is the enemy of humanity and that it was decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in countering the menace.

Modi said both sides expressed serious concerns over the conflicts in West Asia and Europe and called for finding solutions to the problems through dialogue and diplomacy.

"This is not the era of war; problems should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi also addressed the Parliament in Ghana, where he said a strong India will contribute to a more stable and prosperous world. He also pushed for credible and effective reforms in global governance in the wake of changing circumstances.

In Trinidad and Tobago, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. His visit will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.

This will be his first visit to the country as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit at the Prime Ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia. PTI

