PM Modi thanks Namibia for cheetah reintroduction

Windhoek, Jul 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Namibia for its support in the successful reintroduction of cheetahs to India, describing it as a "powerful story of cooperation, conservation, and compassion” between the two nations.

Addressing a Joint Session of the Parliament of the Republic of Namibia, Modi recounted his privilege of personally releasing the cheetahs into Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park.

"India and Namibia have a powerful story of cooperation, conservation, and compassion, when you helped us in reintroducing cheetahs in our country. We are deeply grateful for your gift," he remarked.

In a lighthearted moment, Modi said the cheetahs "have sent a message for you: Everything is fine".

They are happy and have adapted well in their new home. They have grown in numbers as well. Clearly, they are enjoying their time in India, the prime minister said.

As part of reintroducing the fastest-moving animal on earth into the Indian wilds, seven decades after it went extinct in India due to rampant poaching, eight cheetahs -- five females and three males -- were airlifted from Namibia and released in Kuno’s quarantine enclosures in 2022.

Project Cheetah is the first intercontinental reintroduction of a large carnivore in the world. PTI

