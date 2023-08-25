PM Modi arrives in Greece on first prime ministerial visit in 40 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Greece on Friday (August 25) for talks with the European country’s top leadership to strengthen bilateral ties.



Modi flew down to Athens from South Africa where he attended the 15th BRICS Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders to further cement India's relations with those countries.

Modi is in Greece at the invitation of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"I have the honour to be the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Greece after 40 years," Modi had said.



