PM Modi arrives in Croatia for bilateral talks

Zagreb, Jun 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Croatia on Wednesday on the first-ever visit by an Indian premier, during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In a special gesture, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković received PM Modi at the airport.

"We welcomed Indian Prime Minister @narendramodi to Zagreb! This is the first ever visit by the Prime Minister of India - the most populous country in the world, which comes at an important geopolitical moment," Plenković said on X.





He said the two countries are starting a new chapter in their relations and are creating conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and sectors.

He said the two countries are starting a new chapter in their relations and are creating conditions for strengthening bilateral cooperation in multiple areas and sectors.

"Marking a historic milestone in the India-Croatia relationship. PM @narendramodi lands in Zagreb, Croatia. This is the first ever visit by an Indian PM to Croatia. As a special gesture, warmly received by PM @AndrejPlenkovic at the airport with a ceremonial welcome," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Modi arrived here from Canada on the last leg of his three-nation visit. In Canada, the Prime Minister attended the G7 summit and held talks with several world leaders. He had earlier visited Cyprus as part of the tour.

During his visit, Modi will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Plenkovic and meet President Zoran Milanovic.

"I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic," Modi said in a statement before his departure in New Delhi on Sunday.

"Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," he said.

"The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union," the Ministry of External Affairs earlier said in a statement in New Delhi. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)