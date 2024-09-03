PM Modi arrives in Brunei, the first leg of two-nation visit

Bandar Seri Begawan, Sep 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Brunei on the first leg of his two-nation trip during which he will hold talks with the country's top leadership and discuss ways to boost bilateral ties.

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to travel to Brunei on a bilateral visit, said he was looking forward to his meetings with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other members of the royal family to advance the historical relationship to new heights.

As a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi was received by Crown Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah at the airport, according to officials.

Modi also received a guard of honour at the airport.

"PM @narendramodi alights in Brunei to a ceremonial welcome. Warmly received by Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

"This visit is special as it is the first ever bilateral visit by an Indian PM and is taking place as the two countries are celebrating 40 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties this year," Jaiswal added.

The prime minister expressed confidence in advancing India's historical ties with Brunei Darussalam and deepening its strategic partnership with Singapore during his three-day visit to the two countries.

"Today, I am embarking on a first-ever bilateral visit to Brunei Darussalam. As we celebrate the 40 years of our diplomatic relations, I look forward to my meetings with His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and other esteemed members of the Royal family to advance our historical relationship to new heights," Modi said in his departure statement in New Delhi issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The visit will further strengthen India's cooperation with Brunei in all existing sectors, including defence cooperation, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health cooperation, capacity building, culture as well as people-to-people exchanges and explore avenues for cooperation in newer sectors, the MEA earlier said.

From Brunei, Modi will travel to Singapore on Wednesday, where he will meet President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. He would also meet with leaders of Singapore's vibrant business community.

"Both countries are important partners in our Act East Policy and the Indo-Pacific Vision. I am confident that my visits would further strengthen our partnership with Brunei, Singapore and the larger ASEAN region," Modi said. PTI

