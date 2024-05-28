Papua New Guinea landslide: PM Modi promises ‘all possible support’ from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives and damage wreaked by a devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea, and said India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance. “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea. Our heartfelt condolences to the affected families and prayers for speedy recovery of the injured. India is ready to offer all possible support and assistance,” the prime minister posted on X on Tuesday (May 28). “More than 2,000 buried alive” According to the Papua New Guinea government, more than 2,000 people are believed to have been buried alive in a landslide in the South Pacific island nation, after the side of a mountain came down in the early hours of Friday when the village of Yambali was asleep. In a letter to the United Nations resident coordinator dated Sunday, seen by The Associated Press, the acting director of Papua New Guinea’s National Disaster Center Luseta Laso Mana said the landslide “buried more than 2,000 people alive” and caused “major destruction” at the village in Enga province. The settlement is located in a restive and remote area in the interior of the poor, rural nation off the northern coast of Australia, making search and rescue efforts complicated and hazardous. Estimates of the casualties have varied widely since the disaster occurred, and it was not immediately clear how officials arrived the number of people affected. The government death toll is roughly triple the UN estimate of 670 killed. The remains of only six people had been recovered so far.

Challenges faced by rescuers The village houses at least 4,000 people (believed to be more) in a mountainous and forested part of Enga province. It’s located alongside a winding highway to the town of Porgera and a mine that has produced billions of dollars of gold but whose security personnel have been accused of abuses by rights groups. The highway was covered by the landslide, effectively cutting off Porgera and the other villages past Yambali from the provincial capital of Wabag, some 60 km from where the disaster occurred. Emergency responders have brought aid in from Wabag, but have had to make the final 200 metres of the journey by foot over the rubble-covered highway. Locals oppose use of heavy machinery Debris 6 to 8 metres deep, covering an area the size of three or four football fields, was being cleared exclusively by hand with shovels and picks for more than two days, until an excavator donated by a local builder arrived on Sunday. Survivors have been hesitant to allow heavy machinery to be used, however, because they do not want the bodies of their relatives harmed, said Serhan Aktoprak, the chief of the UN migration agency’s mission in Papua New Guinea. The donated excavator was driven away Monday morning, though it’s not clear whether that was related to locals’ objections or for another reason, he said. Military engineers with additional heavy equipment are being transported to the disaster scene 400 km from the east coast city of Lae and are expected to arrive Tuesday or Wednesday.

