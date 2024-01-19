Pakistan's caretaker PM forms committee to ensure smooth conduct of Feb 8 polls

Islamabad, Jan 19 (PTI) Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar has constituted a seven-member committee mandated with ensuring the smooth conduct of the February 8 general elections already impaired by allegations of "pre-poll rigging", according to a media report.

According to a notification issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Thursday, interim Minister for Communications, Railways, and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar has been named as the head of the committee, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The other members include the interior secretary, four provincial chief secretaries as well as any other co-opted individual desired by the committee.

As per the PMO notification, the committee will have the mandate to oversee the security arrangements for polls; review and resolve matters regarding administrative arrangements and coordination for the smooth conduct of elections; issue directions for urgent requirements of additional security where law and order situation requires, and implement directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding smooth and orderly conduct of polls.

The notification added the National Crisis Management Cell of the Ministry of Interior will serve as the committee secretariat.

Kakar, who is required to ensure transparency and fairness in the upcoming elections, is being consistently accused of working in favour of pro-military political parties. The elections are already marred by allegations of pre-poll rigging, with former prime minister Imran Khan jailed and barred from running.

Khan, 71, has been languishing in jail in connection with multiple cases. His party has been denied the cricket bat symbol that had become synonymous with the former international cricketer. Pakistan's election commission has rejected his and his party leaders’ nomination papers.

Pakistan’s independent human rights commission said earlier this month that there is little chance of free and fair parliamentary elections in the country next month because of “pre-poll rigging.” PTI

