Pakistan's anti-terrorism court rejects Bushra Bibi's bail plea in 12 May 9 violence cases

Islamabad, Aug 13 (PTI) An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has rejected the bail application of Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, in 12 cases related to the May 9 violence of last year which erupted when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder was arrested in an alleged corruption case.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Rawalpindi Judge Malik Ejaz Asif on Monday after hearing the plea of Bushra Bibi, 49, said that a thorough investigation was required in her case and subsequently dismissed the bail application.

The judge also ordered that the investigation in her case should be completed in seven days. Bibi was seeking bail in FIRs registered in various police stations in Rawalpindi.

Khan and Bushra were present in the court along with dozens of other accused who have been named as suspects in the May 9 violence that left more than 100 people dead.

The violence started after the Pakistan Rangers arrested Khan inside the premises of the Islamabad High Court in a corruption case.

The PTI supporters allegedly targeted civil and military installations, including the residence of the Pakistan Army's IV Corps Commander in Lahore and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, across the country following Khan's arrest.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the May 9 cases until August 22.

Meanwhile, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Minagul Hassan Aurangzeb referred to the IHC Chief Justice a petition seeking details of the cases against the wife of the former prime minister.

The court also asked the superintendent of Adiala Jail to decide on the complaints of Bibi against the administration strictly following the jail manual.

Khan, 71, has been imprisoned at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail for more than a year now upon his conviction in multiple cases. Bushra is also jailed along with him.

Khan faces several cases and has been convicted in a few. Though the former-cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or his conviction was set aside, he has not been released.

Talking to journalists in Adiala jail while appearing for a hearing in a case of alleged corruption last week, Khan warned that the incumbent government led by Shehbaz Sharif would not last for more than two months.

During his conversation with the media, he also referred to the comments he made earlier regarding the May 9 riots. He said that a wrong perception was created and that he had sought an unconditional apology.

He also clarified that he would apologise if the PTI activists were found involved in the violent protests. He said that his party wanted justice in the May 9 events, elaborating on his offer to initiate dialogue, and adding that he made the offer to hold talks only for the sake of the country.

"I will not strike any deal no matter how many cases they register against us," he said, adding that a deal is sought by those who had committed any wrongdoing. He also clarified that he has not received any offer for negotiations so far. PTI

