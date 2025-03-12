Pakistan train hijack: 155 rescued, 27 rebels killed; BLA claims otherwise

At least 27 rebels have been reportedly killed and over 150 passengers rescued by the Pakistani security forces after Baloch militants hijacked a train carrying over 400 passengers in a tunnel in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on Tuesday (March 11).

Earlier it was reported that the other militants had taken some of the passengers of the hijacked Jaffar Express into the mountains, with the security forces pursuing them in the dark. It is not yet clear whether all these hostages have been rescued and what is the status of the hijacked Jaffar Express.

Overnight gunfight

The security forces claimed to have rescued 155 hostages after a gunfight with the rebels. The rescued passengers include dozens of women and children. They have reportedly been taken to Mach, a town in Kachhi district in Balochistan province where a makeshift hospital has been set up.

The gunfight between the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) rebels and the Pakistani forces reportedly continued overnight. The BLA has denied any casualties and claimed to have killed 30 soldiers, which Pakistani authorities have not confirmed.

Terrorists form small groups to escape

Earlier, it was reported that the terrorists had formed small groups to try to escape in the dark, but the security forces had surrounded the tunnel.

Rana Muhammad Dilawar, district police officer in the area where the train was stopped, told the media that security forces had surrounded the area, but there were reports that the militants had taken some women and children as hostages.

There were around four to five government officials on the train, he added.

Train stopped in tunnel

The Jaffar Express, carrying around 400 passengers in nine bogies, was travelling from Quetta to Peshawar when armed men intercepted it in a tunnel near the mountainous terrain of Gudalar and Piru Kunri on Tuesday afternoon.

The BLA later claimed responsibility for the attack.

Though the authorities did not give too many details, Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind said the security forces, including military troops, had reached the rough terrain where the tunnel was located shortly after railway authorities were alerted to the train being stopped in the tunnel.

Emergency desks in Peshawar, Quetta

The Pakistan media reported intense firing and explosion near the tunnel, where the militants hijacked the train. Rind said that they had dispatched rescue teams.

Pakistan Railways have set up emergency desks at the Peshawar and Quetta railway stations as frantic relatives and friends try to get some information about their loved ones on the train.

Pakistan Railways had resumed train services to Peshawar from Quetta after a suspension of more than a month and a half.

Second major attack in 4 months

Tariq Mahmood, a senior official of Peshawar Railway Station, said that people should not pay heed to rumours on social media and otherwise.

In November last year, a suicide bomber killed 26 people and injured 62 others at the Quetta railway station after which several services were suspended by the Railways.

(With agency inputs)