Pakistan political parties unite against plea to postpone elections

In a rare show of unanimity, all major Pakistani political parties have come out strongly against a resolution passed by the Senate seeking a delay in general elections scheduled on February 8.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) as well as the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) condemned the non-binding resolution passed by 14 of the 100 members on Friday.

All three and others said that the national and provincial elections to be held on February 8 should not be delayed.

The resolution

The Friday resolution, tabled by independent Senator Dilawar Khan, cited harsh cold weather and security concerns in many areas which he said could result in a lower voter turnout.

The Dawn newspaper on Saturday quoted PTI’s Gohar Khan as saying that the resolution “has no legal or binding force in the constitutional process of holding general elections”.

Furious PTI

He saw the move as an attempt by some political parties to defer the much-needed elections and called it a an attack on the constitution and democracy.

He urged the apex court to “enforce its orders and observations regarding February 8 elections in the country” and said the PTI was “fully prepared” for the elections.

Bhutto’s party

The PPP distanced itself from the resolution after it was revealed that its Senator Behramand Tangi, who was in the House, did not vote against it.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said the party wanted timely elections and said it would seek an explanation from Tangi if it was proved that he had sided with the resolution.

In any case, the Senate failed to meet the quorum requirements, she added.

PML-N opposes

The PML-N too declared that it wanted no delay in the February 8 ballot and said it was making preparations for the elections.

“Our decision is categorical. The elections should be held on February 8,” party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said on X, formerly Twitter.

Jamaat-e-Islami emir Sirajul Haq said people could not be deprived of their fundamental right to elect their representatives.

Caretaker minister

He warned that postponing elections due to unrest in Balochistan and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa “will be tanta­mo­unt to surrendering arms to those spreading unrest”.

Caretaker minister for information Murtaza Solangi, who was in the Senate when the resolution was passed, said he did not get a chance to present his arguments over the resolution.

But he made it clear that there was no directive from the prime minister or the federal cabinet regarding a delay.