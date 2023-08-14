Pakistan marked its 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) with passion, as the nation paid tribute to its founding fathers and unsung heroes who fought tirelessly for the freedom movement. The occasion was celebrated with the national flag being hoisted at the Presidential and Parliament buildings in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in his Independence Day address, expressed his reverence for the Quaid-i-Azam (Great Leader) Mohammad Ali Jinnah and the countless individuals who devoted themselves to the cause of Pakistan's creation.

He highlighted the pivotal role that Jinnah's statesmanship played in shaping the nation's destiny. The Prime Minister emphasized the need for unity and solidarity among citizens, stressing that a nation fortified by these virtues cannot be deterred.

Sharif further underscored the importance of translating words into action, echoing Jinnah's famous motto of "work, work and only work". He called for a shift from mere rhetoric to tangible efforts, stating that this was the only path to rebuilding Pakistan. He concluded his address with optimism, expressing confidence that Pakistan is destined for greater heights.

President Arif Alvi, in his message, hailed the culmination of the democratic and political struggle that led to Pakistan's liberation from colonial rule. He urged his fellow citizens to focus on uplifting the marginalized sections of society, a mission he deemed essential for the nation's progress.

Alvi also brought attention to the human rights challenges "resulting from India's actions", particularly the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in 2019, which exacerbated the human rights situation in the region.

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir Ahmed reiterated the sentiment of unity and solidarity, asserting that Pakistan's existence was synonymous with strength and purpose during his speech at the midnight flag hoisting ceremony at the Pakistan Military Academy.

The Independence Day celebrations saw various events across the country, including flag-raising ceremonies, parades, and cultural performances.