Pakistan loses Rs 1,240 crore in two months after airspace ban on Indian flights

Pakistan has suffered massive financial losses after shutting its airspace to Indian-registered aircraft, with the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) losing over Rs 1,240 crore (PKR 4.1 billion) in just two months, Dawn reported, citing an official statement by the country's Defence Ministry.

The neighbouring country shut its airspace in response to India’s move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Transit air traffic down

According to the report, Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif confirmed that due to the ban, which came into effect on April 24, the country had suffered a massive loss in overflying revenue. Pakistan has revoked flight permissions for all Indian-registered aircraft, including those operated, owned, or leased by Indian carriers.



As a result, PAA's revenue from overflying charges dropped between April 24 and June 30, affecting 100-150 Indian aircraft daily and slashing Pakistan's transit air traffic by almost 20 per cent, as per Dawn.

Airspace closure extended

Meanwhile, Pakistan has extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircraft till August 24. “The ban will now remain in place until 4.59 am on August 24. Pakistani airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights,” a NOTAM issued by the PAA read.

Indian carriers remain unaffected on other international routes, while Pakistani airlines are still barred from Indian airspace. The Civil Aviation Ministry has confirmed that the NOTAM will remain in place until August 23, 2025.

The responsibility for the Pahalgam attack, which left 26 civilians dead, was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba. In response, India launched multiple retaliatory measures, including Operation Sindoor, which targeted key terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).