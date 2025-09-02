Khawaja Asif, Pak Defence Minister, says Pakistan flood victims should ‘store water’

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, in a bizarre remark, has said that people living in the country’s low-lying areas, currently reeling in the face of devastating floods, should store the flood water in tubs and containers and take it home rather than wasting it. He also said that people who are protesting over the floods should consider it a blessing.

According to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as many as 881 people have died and 1176 have been injured due to record monsoon rains that have unleashed deadly floods in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

‘Take the flood water home’

Asif made the strange remark during an interview with Pakistani media outlet Dunya News. “People are sitting on the roads protesting over the floods. They should instead store the flood waters in containers and take them home.”

“Instead of letting the water go down the drains, people should store it at their homes. They should consider it as a form of blessing,” he added.

‘Should build small dams’

According to media reports, Khawaja Asif also said that instead of depending only on mega projects that take 10 to 15 years to complete, Pakistan should construct small dams that can be completed quickly. “ We are wasting water by letting it go down the drain. We have to store it,” he said.

Devastating floods in Pakistan's Punjab province have impacted more than 2 million people, with authorities warning of escalating water levels and a potential food crisis.

Over 2 million affected

According to media reports, Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that the unprecedented flooding has affected over 2 million residents. Authorities issued urgent warnings about rising water from the River Chenab, expected to reach the Multan district on Tuesday, combining with inflows from the River Ravi.

The surging water level at River Panjnad is projected to peak on September 5, while River Sutlej continues advancing toward critical barrages, including Suleimanki and Head Islam.

Officials cautioned that two additional days of predicted monsoon rains across Punjab could severely disrupt ongoing relief operations and further elevate dangerous water levels throughout the region.

Food security concerns

The United Nations has raised alarms about the flooding of farmland and the destruction of ready-to-harvest crops across Pakistan. This agricultural devastation has triggered serious concerns about an impending food crisis and increased inflation throughout the country, potentially affecting millions beyond the immediate flood zones and creating long-term economic challenges.