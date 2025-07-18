Pakistan extends Rahim Yar Khan airbase runway closure till August 6

Over two months after it suffered heavy damage due to precision strikes conducted by India on May 10, Pakistan has once again extended the closure of the sole runway of the Rahim Yar Khan airbase.

Closed till August 6

According to a report in the Indian Express, the notice to airmen or NOTAM issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority stated that the runway would remain closed for flight operations till 4:49 am Pakistan time (5:29 IST) on August 6.

The report further stated that on the day India launched precision strikes on the Rahim Yar Khan airbase, Pakistan had issued a NOTAM stating that the sole runway at the airbase would not be unavailable for flight operations for a week.

Work in progress

It had issued multiple NOTAMs after that, which, although mentioning work in progress as the reason behind suspension of flight operations, suggested that extensive damage inflicted on the runway by Indian strikes was taking a longer time to repair than the Pakistani authorities initially expected, reported the Indian Express.

However, the latest NOTAM, like the earlier ones, did not provide any further information regarding the reason behind the suspension of flight operations at the airbase.

Dual-purpose airbase

Located on the Southern part of the Punjab province of Pakistan, the Rahim Yar Khan airbase serves both as a forward operational airbase of the Pakistan Air Force and also as the civilian Sheikh Zayed International Airport.

According to media reports, satellite images released by the Indian military showed a large and deep crater in the middle of the sole runway at the Rahim Yar Khan airbase. The images also showed extensive damage inflicted on a building at the airbase.

The backdrop

During the four-day military conflict with Pakistan, the two nuclear-armed neighbours traded drones and missile strikes. While the Indian air defence system was able to neutralise most of the drones and loitering munitions launched by Pakistan, several military installations in the neighbouring country, including the Rahim Yar Khan airbase, suffered heavy damage in Indian missile strikes.