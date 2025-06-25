Pakistan developing nuclear-capable ICBM capable of reaching US: Report

Pakistan is developing an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that will have the continental US in its range, a report published in the US-based publication Foreign Affairs has said. The report further stated that the alleged move by Islamabad is in contradiction to its declared stand on nuclear capabilities, which it claims is “strictly focused” on deterring India.

“Yet another threat comes from Pakistan. Although Pakistan claims its nuclear program is strictly focused on deterring India, which enjoys conventional military superiority, U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the Pakistani military is developing an ICBM that could reach the continental United States,” stated the report.

Also Read: Ready to hold meaningful dialogue with India, says Pak PM

‘Nuclear adversary’

It also said that in case Pakistan acquires or develops a nuclear-capable ICBM capable of reaching the continental US, Washington might have no choice but to declare it as a “nuclear adversary”, adding that any country that can target it with a nuclear weapon is not considered a friend by the US.

“Regardless, as U.S. officials have noted, if Pakistan acquires an ICBM, Washington will have no choice but to treat the country as a nuclear adversary—no other country with ICBMs that can target the United States is considered a friend,” stated the report.

Also Read: Bilawal Bhutto says Pak will go to war if India denies water under IWT

‘Deterring US’

As for the motive behind Pakistan’s ICBM ambitions, the report stated that Islamabad might be seeking to deter the US from launching a “preventive attack” to eliminate its nuclear arsenal or intervene in support of India in case of a conflict with the neighbouring country.

“In acquiring such a capability, Pakistan might be seeking to deter the United States from either trying to eliminate its arsenal in a preventive attack or intervening on India’s behalf in a future Indian-Pakistani conflict,” stated the report.

Also Read: Pakistan slams US strike on Iran day after nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

What is an ICBM

ICBM is a long-range ballistic missile which has a range of over 5,500 kilometres. It is designed with a focus on delivering a nuclear payload with either one or multiple more thermonuclear warheads. It can also be armed with conventional warheads and can be used for chemical and biological attacks.

Apart from the US, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Israel, and North Korea possess ICBMs.