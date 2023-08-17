Pakistan: Churches vandalised over allegations of desecration of Quran

At least five churches were vandalised and ransacked by an angry mob in Pakistan's Punjab province on Wednesday (August 16) over allegations of desecration of Islam's holy book, forcing authorities to deploy paramilitary forces to protect the minority Christian community who were besieged.

The incidents took place in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district, some 130 kms from the provincial capital Lahore, after a Christian man and his sister allegedly desecrated the Quran and made objectionable comments, police said.

The Pakistan Rangers were called in to control the situation and protect the Christians living in Chamra Mandi, Jaranwala. The situation in the area is currently very tense as the Christian community has reportedly been besieged by the mob.

Imran Bhatti, the pastor of one of the churches in Jaranwala, told Dawn.com that the mob had "torched" five churches in Jaranwala. They include the Salvation Army Church, United Presbyterian Church, Allied Foundation Church, and two churches at Shehroonwala located in the Isa Nagri area in the Jaranwala.

Bhatti added that the house of a Christian cleaner, who was accused of blasphemy, was also demolished. A Christian cemetery was also vandalised.

"Heavy contingent of police reached the spot after an enraged mob ransacked at least five churches and set fire to furniture, copies of the Bible, Cross, etc." a Christian resident of the area told PTI, requesting anonymity.

Announcement from mosques about desecration of Quran

He said a large number of people attacked the churches following the announcement from mosques that a Christian man had desecrated the Quran.

"Seeing the enraged mob heading towards the Christian community in Chamra Mandi, the Christians ran for their lives, some succeeded in leaving the area while others locked themselves up in their houses," he said.

Images surfaced on social media showing people setting fire to furniture and smoke rising from the church buildings.

As the police struggled to control the mob, Assistant Commissioner Faisalabad sent an SoS to the Pakistan Rangers to rush to the area to control the law-and-order situation.

Brother and sister booked for desecration

Jaranwala City Police Station official Asif Ali told PTI that Muhammad Afzal and four other Muslims of Chamra Mandi accused Raja Amir Masih and his sister Raki Masih of desecrating the Quran and making objectionable comments about the Prophet.

"Police booked both brother and sister under 295-C and 295-B of the Pakistan Penal Code and constituted a police team for their arrest," he said, and added that the police had secured the house of the accused as a mob also surrounded it and pelted it with stones.

The Masih family had already fled, Ali said, adding that no FIR for the ransacking of churches has been registered yet.

Interim PM promises stern action against those who target minorities

Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said stern action would be taken against those who violate the law and target minorities.

"I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate the law and target minorities. All law enforcement has been asked to apprehend culprits & bring them to justice. Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on an equal basis," he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Under 295C, suspect(s) face the death penalty or life imprisonment for defiling the Prophet. Under section 295 B, whosoever desecrates a copy of the Quran or of an extract therefrom or uses it in any derogatory manner or for any unlawful purpose shall be punishable with imprisonment for life.

Imtiazul Hassan, spokesperson for the Punjab chief secretary, said at night that the "situation was under control”.

Earlier, Punjab police chief Usman Anwar said the police were “negotiating” with the protesters and the area had been cordoned off.

"There are narrow lanes (in the area) in which small two to three churches are located and there is one main church … they have vandalised portions of the churches," Anwar was quoted as saying by Dawn.com.

The official said that efforts were underway to contain the situation by engaging with peace committees, and police across the province have been activated.

"The assistant commissioner of the area, a member of the Christian community, has also been evacuated after people turned against him,” Anwar added.

Police remained silent spectators, Christian leaders allege

However, Christian leaders alleged that the police remained silent spectators.

Bishop of the Church of Pakistan Azad Marshall said, "Bibles have been desecrated and Christians have been tortured and harassed having been falsely accused of violating the Holy Quran”.

"We cry out for justice and action from law enforcement and those who dispense justice and the safety of all citizens to intervene immediately and assure us that our lives are valuable in our own homeland that has just celebrated independence and freedom,” he said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Bishop Marshall added that all priests, bishops, and lay people were “deeply pained and distressed” at the incident.

Religious leaders try to stabilise the situation

The Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said religious leaders visited Jaranwala to address the situation.

In a joint statement issued by the PUC and International Interfaith Harmony Council (IIHC), he said religious leaders actively engaged with the community to stabilise the situation and foster an environment of understanding.

Meanwhile, Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho has directed authorities to remain on high alert in the country's financial capital and increase intelligence outside temples, churches, mosques, and all other worship places.

Strong condemnation

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the incident.

"Strict action should be taken against those who violated the law," he demanded. "Such madness can't be allowed. Pakistan belongs to all religious minorities."

Former interior minister Rana Sanaullah strongly condemned the "dastardly attack” and stressed that the culprits should be brought to justice at the earliest.

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was horrified to hear about today's attack, asserting that violating the sanctity of worship places was “absolutely unacceptable”.

"The administration must ensure the safety of the Christian community and their Churches," he said in a post on X.

Jailed former premier Imran Khan's party expressed regret over the attack on minorities and held the administration, "state machinery" and police responsible for the incident. It asked the Punjab government to investigate the events from all aspects.

Minorities, including Christians and Hindus in Pakistan, have frequently been subjected to blasphemy allegations and some were tried and even sentenced under the tough blasphemy laws.

According to a report by the Centre for Peace and Justice Pakistan in June last year, based on data collected from National Database and Registration Authority, Pakistan is home to 22,10,566 people from the minority Hindu community followed by 18,73,348 Christians.

(With agency inputs)