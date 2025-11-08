Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks collapse over terrorism row

The peace talks between Pakistan and the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan have once again collapsed as both sides failed to reach an agreement over the issue of cross-border terrorism.

The collapse of the third round of talks between the two neighbouring countries, who had recently exchanged military strikes resulting in casualties on both sides, was followed by a bitter war of words with both sides warning of a strong response to cross-border provocations.

The third round of talks began on Thursday and continued for two days, but it failed to get a written commitment from Kabul to take action against Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants accused of launching an attack against Pakistan by using Afghan soil.

Pakistan’s warning and Taliban’s response

While Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the peace talks had encountered a deadlock, and warned of a strong response from his country in case of provocations from the Afghan side, Afghanistan's Minister for Tribes, Borders, and Tribal Affairs, Noorullah Noori warned him "not to be overly confident in his country's technology,". Noori said that if war breaks out, "both the elders and youth of Afghanistan will rise to fight,” reported NDTV.

‘Complete deadlock’

"There is a complete deadlock. The negotiations have entered an indefinite phase," said Asif, reported Geo TV. The minister thanked Turkiye and Qatar for their "sincere efforts" to mediate tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

"They support our stance. Even the Afghan delegation agreed with us; however, they were not ready to sign a written agreement," he said, adding that Pakistan would accept only a formal, written accord.

‘Won’t accept verbal assurances’

"They wanted verbal assurances to be accepted, which is not possible in international negotiations," he noted. Asif said the mediators had done their best but eventually lost hope.

"If they had even a little optimism, they would have asked us to stay. Our return empty-handed shows that even they have given up on Kabul," he said. "Our only demand is that Afghanistan must ensure its soil is not used for attacks on Pakistan," added Asif.

Asif warns of strong response

He warned that Pakistan would respond if provoked. "If there is any attack from Afghan soil, we will respond accordingly," he said, adding that as long as there is no aggression, the ceasefire will remain intact.

Separately, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on X on Saturday morning that the onus lies on the Afghan Taliban to fulfil its long-standing international, regional, and bilateral pledges, regarding control of terrorism, in which so far they have failed.

"Pakistan does not harbour any ill-will against the Afghan people. However, it shall never support the Afghan Taliban regime's any measures that are detrimental to the interests of the Afghan people as well as the neighbouring countries," Tarar said.

The minister added that Pakistan will continue to safeguard its citizens and sovereignty.

Taliban slams Pak military

The response from the Afghan side was also strongly worded, with Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, telling reporters on Saturday (November 8) that the conflict between the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Pakistan was neither recent nor did it arise after the Taliban took over Afghanistan. On the contrary, he said that the issue had persisted since 2002, reported NDTV.

Mujahid further alleged that factions within the Pakistani military do not want a sovereign authority in Afghanistan.

