Why Pakistan-Afghanistan tension has escalated into ‘open war’

Pakistan and Afghanistan have slipped from tense border exchanges into declared hostilities, with Islamabad describing the situation as “open war” after launching airstrikes inside Afghan territory.

The latest escalation follows what Pakistan says was a cross-border attack, and comes amid long-running accusations that militants operate from Afghan soil. Kabul, in turn, has condemned the strikes as violations of its sovereignty and announced retaliatory operations along the disputed Durand Line.

With both sides trading claims of heavy casualties and public statements hardening, here is a closer look at why tensions have erupted and what is driving the confrontation.

What triggered the latest escalation between Pakistan and Afghanistan?

The immediate spark was a fresh round of cross-border strikes. Pakistan carried out air raids in parts of Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia after what it described as an Afghan cross-border attack. The escalation intensified quickly, with Islamabad formally declaring “open war” on Kabul.

Pakistan’s defence minister, Khawaja Mohammad Asif, said the government had run out of patience following repeated security incidents it blames on militants operating from Afghan soil. The strikes marked one of the most serious flare-ups in recent months, pushing already strained ties into open confrontation.

Why did Pakistan say it is now in “open war” with Afghanistan?

In a post on X, Asif accused Afghanistan’s Taliban-led administration of harbouring militants and failing to ensure regional stability after the withdrawal of NATO forces. “After the withdrawal of NATO forces, it was expected that there would be peace in Afghanistan and that the Taliban would focus on the interests of the Afghan people and peace in the region...They gathered all the terrorists of the world in Afghanistan and began exporting terrorism. They deprived their own people of basic human rights. They snatched away the rights that Islam grants to women,” his post read.

Our cup of patience has overflowed. Now it is open war between us and you. Now it will be 'Dama Dam Mast Qalandar'. Pakistan's army did not come from across the seas. We are your neighbours; we know your ins and outs. Allahu Akbar," he added.

How did Afghanistan respond to the Pakistani strikes?

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities condemned the air raids. Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid described the action as “cowardly”. “The cowardly Pakistani military has carried out airstrikes in certain areas of Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia; fortunately, there have been no reported casualties,” Mujahid said in a statement on X.

Separately, Afghanistan’s Ministry of National Defence said it launched retaliatory operations along the Durand Line, the disputed frontier between the two countries. In a press release, it claimed significant Pakistani casualties.

What happened along the Durand Line?

The Durand Line, drawn by the British in the 19th century, remains a long-running source of friction. Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry said its forces responded after what it called a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani forces days earlier.

“A few days ago, the Pakistani military circles, with great audacity, violated Afghan territory, breached our borders, and martyred women and children here,” the statement read.

“In these retaliatory operations along the Durand Line, a total of 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, two bases and 19 posts were captured,” it added.

What military operations have both sides announced?

Following the Afghan retaliation, Pakistan initiated an operation named ‘Ghazab Lil Haq’ targeting the Afghan Taliban administration. A spokesperson for Pakistan’s Prime Minister alleged that 133 Afghan Taliban fighters were killed and more than 200 wounded, with 27 Taliban posts destroyed and nine captured. These competing casualty claims underline the scale of the confrontation and the absence of a jointly verified account.

What does this mean for the ceasefire and broader relations?

The renewed violence has placed severe strain on earlier attempts at de-escalation, including a Qatar-mediated ceasefire that already appeared fragile. Notably, Pakistan’s Defence Minister made no reference to preserving that truce when declaring “open war”.

With both governments accusing the other of harbouring militants and violating territory, the dispute has shifted from tense border skirmishes to openly declared hostilities, deepening mistrust between the two neighbours.