Pakistan says 23 soldiers, over 200 Taliban fighters killed in border clashes

The Pakistan Army on Sunday (October 12) stated that at least 23 Pakistani soldiers and over 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were killed in intense overnight clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, as tensions escalated between the two neighbouring countries amid mutual accusations of cross-border aggression. It also claimed that Pakistan had seized 19 Afghan military posts and terrorist hideouts in response to what it termed "unprovoked" attacks by Afghan forces in the border areas.

Meanwhile, Kabul claimed that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 30 others injured during the retaliation. The fighting between the two countries came as the Taliban regime's foreign minister was on a state visit to India.

'Unprovoked attack on Pakistan'

The Pakistan Army, in a statement, warned that its country preferred constructive diplomacy and dialogue over violence and belligerence.

“We will not tolerate the treacherous use of Afghan soil for terrorism against Pakistan,” the statement read. The army maintained that its forces took “all possible measures” to avoid civilian casualties and vowed to continue defending the country’s sovereignty. However, it noted that the “serious provocation” came during the visit of the Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India.

The army said that on the intervening night of October 11-12, Afghan Taliban and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) "launched an unprovoked attack along the Pak-Afghan border.” It called the attacks a cowardly act. It noted that cross-border fire and a few physical raids were aimed at destabilising the frontier areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering the “nefarious designs” of the terrorists.

Precision strikes

The statement further noted that the Pakistani troops "repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban forces and affiliated Khwarjis (TTP terrorists),” adding that the security forces carried out precision strikes on Taliban camps, posts, and terrorist training facilities inside Afghanistan.

It is to be noted that the Pakistan government declared the banned TTP as “Fitna al-Khawarij” last year - a reference to a group in earlier Islamic history that was involved in violence.

The army claimed that 23 Pakistani soldiers died and 29 others were injured, while more than 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists were neutralised, with 21 hostile positions on the Afghan side "briefly captured". Multiple terrorist training camps were rendered inoperative, and the army said that the infrastructure damage was extensive, along the border and ranged from tactical to operational depth.

Pakistan reiterated that it would continue to exercise its right to defend its people by persistently neutralising terror targets.

'No compromise on sovereignty'

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there would be “no compromise” on Pakistan's sovereignty, praising the army’s “befitting” response. Zardari urged the Taliban government to take concrete and verifiable action against anti-Pakistan terrorist elements operating from Afghan soil.

sharif lauded the army's professional prowess and decisive action under the leadership of Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, warning that “every provocation will be given a befitting and effective response”.

Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi accused the Taliban of firing at civilians. “Firing by Afghan forces on the civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws. Pakistan’s brave forces have given a prompt and effective response. No provocation will be tolerated,” he said, reiterating that Pakistan’s forces have been alert.

Security sources claimed that Pakistani forces destroyed a Taliban tank position inside Afghan territory that had been used to launch attacks on Pakistan. The army also struck the Second Battalion Headquarters of the First Brigade of Afghan security forces in the Barabcha area, which was reportedly used to deploy TTP militants, causing significant casualties and material losses.

Additionally, a strike on Durrani Camp No. 2, said to be a central launch pad for cross-border terrorist activity, destroyed the facility, with initial reports suggesting over 50 Taliban and foreign fighters had been killed. In the Kharlachi and Baramcha sectors, several Afghan military outposts, including Doran Mela, Turkmanzai, Afghani Shaheedan and Jandoser, were also destroyed.

Afghanistan's response

The Taliban-led Afghanistan government's Defence Ministry confirmed the attacks early Sunday, saying that its forces conducted “retaliatory and successful operations”. It also stated that, “If the opposing side again violates Afghanistan's territorial integrity, our armed forces are fully prepared to defend the nation's borders and will deliver a strong response”.

Afghan forces targeted Pakistani posts at Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, and Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Baramcha in Balochistan.

Accprding to Tolo News, the Taliban government's chief spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that 58 Pakistani soldiers were killed and around 30 others were wounded during the operations. Meanwhile, nine Afghan soldiers were killed and 16 others were injured. Mujahid added that during the operations across the Durand Line, 20 Pakistani security outposts were destroyed, and numerous armaments were seized.

The spokesperson said that the operation was temporarily halted at midnight at the request of Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Cross-border attacks

Pakistan's state broadcaster PTV News said on X, citing security sources, that “several Afghan soldiers were killed” and militant formations were forced to retreat due to the “effective and intense retaliation by Pakistani forces”. According to the sources, artillery, tanks, drones, and both light and heavy weapons were used in the retaliatory action.

They added that Afghan posts failed to provide covering fire for the militants.

“Kharijites and Daesh hideouts inside Afghanistan, operating under the patronage of the interim Taliban government, are being effectively targeted. The headquarters of Afghan forces, which have been sheltering Daesh and Fitna al-Khawarij, are also being targeted,” they added.

PTV News also shared videos showing Afghan posts under fire, some of which were in flames. In one video, Afghan soldiers were seen surrendering to Pakistani forces in Kurram. It said Pakistan was currently “targeting terrorist camps and hideouts of Khawarij and ISIS located near the Pak-Afghan border inside Afghanistan with great precision.” Afghan forces have reportedly retreated from several areas.

Pakistani posts also came under attack in the Baramcha area of Chagai district in Balochistan, where “Afghan forces opened indiscriminate fire at Pakistani border posts with heavy weapons late on Saturday night”. Pakistan responded to the attacks when the Afghan forces tried to enter Pishin and Zhob districts and foiled their attempts, according to sources.

Khyber attack

The situation deteriorated between the two countries following repeated terrorist attacks by the TTP, allegedly using Afghan soil, including one in the restive Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa last week, which claimed the lives of 11 military personnel, among them a Lieutenant Colonel and a Major.

On the night of October 9, explosions were reported in the Afghan capital. Kabul blamed Islamabad for the attacks, but the Pakistani army refused to confirm or deny its involvement. It reportedly prompted Kabul to strike. The Afghan forces targeted Pakistan on Saturday night, prompting Islamabad to launch a retaliatory strike early Sunday, hitting several border areas and destroying multiple Afghan border posts.

Security sources confirmed that Pakistani forces deployed along the international border “targeted several Afghan border posts”, adding that significant damage had reportedly been inflicted on militant formations.

(With agency inputs)