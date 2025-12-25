Indian-origin physician joins Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee

Houston, Dec 25 (PTI) Indian-origin physician Padmaja Patel has been appointed to the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee by Governor Greg Abbott, according to a press release.

Midland-based physician, Patel, will serve on the committee through September 1, 2029. The panel advises the state on diet and nutrition and examines the role of food in preventing and managing chronic diseases.

Members are appointed by the governor for staggered terms and represent a range of medical and public health disciplines, the statement said.

The appointment was part of a broader slate of selections announced by the governor’s office.

Patel joins Cheryl Sew Hoy, Jaclyn Albin and Kathleen Davis, who were also appointed to terms ending in 2029. Ann Shippy, Commissioner Sid Miller and Natalie Bachynsky were named to terms expiring in 2027.

India-born Patel earned her medical degree from the Medical College of Baroda and later completed her medical training in the United States.

The release said she serves as chief medical officer at Nudj Health and is president of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.

She also holds leadership roles with the Midland Quality Alliance and Healthy City Midland and is affiliated with the Texas Medical Association, the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.

Based in Midland, Patel is known for her work in lifestyle medicine and community health initiatives focused on disease prevention and chronic disease management. The Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee’s work supports state efforts to address chronic disease, food access and overall wellness through evidence-based nutrition strategies. PTI

