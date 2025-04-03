On 'liberation day', Trump announces sweeping new tariffs; India gets 26 pc
US President rolls out 34 pc tax on imports from China and 20 pc on EU; economists say move may push US and other nations into recession as taxes go up
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (April 2) announced far-reaching new tariffs on nearly all US trading partners — a 34 per cent tax on imports from China and 20 per cent on the European Union, among others — that threaten to dismantle much of the architecture of the global economy and trigger broader trade wars.
Trump, in a Rose Garden announcement, said he was placing elevated tariff rates on dozens of nations that run meaningful trade surpluses with the US, while imposing a 10 per cent baseline tax on imports from all countries in response to what he called an economic emergency.
Aggressive rhetoric
The US president, who said the tariffs were designed to boost domestic manufacturing, used aggressive rhetoric to describe a global trade system that the US helped to build after World War II, saying “our country has been looted, pillaged, raped and plundered” by other nations.
The action amounts to a historic tax hike that could push the global order to a breaking point. It kickstarts what could be a painful transition for many Americans as middle-class essentials such as housing, autos and clothing are expected to become more costly, while disrupting the alliances built to ensure peace and economic stability.
Trump said he was acting to bring in hundreds of billions in new revenue to the US government and restore fairness to global trade.
National economic emergency
“Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years,” he said. “But it is not going to happen anymore.” Trump declared a national economic emergency to levy the tariffs. He has promised that factory jobs will return to the US as a result of the taxes, but his policies risk a sudden economic slowdown as consumers and businesses could face sharp price hikes.
Trump was fulfilling a key campaign promise as he imposed what he called “reciprocal” tariffs on trade partners, acting without Congress under the 1977 International Emergency Powers Act. But his action Wednesday could jeopardise Trump's voter mandate in last year's election to combat inflation.
Several Republican senators, particularly from farm and border states, have questioned the wisdom of the tariffs. US stock market futures sold off sharply overnight in anticipation of the economy weakening, after having already dropped since the start of this year.
Great Depression fears
“With today's announcement, US tariffs will approach levels not seen since the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which incited a global trade war and deepened the Great Depression," said Scott Lincicome and Colin Grabow of the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank.
The president's higher rates would hit foreign entities that sell more goods to the US than they buy. The administration essentially calculated its tariff rates to raise revenues equal in size to the trade imbalances with those nations. Trump then halved that rate in act that he described as “very kind.”
The White House says the tariffs and other trade imbalances led to a $1.2 trillion imbalance last year. Administration officials suggested it could take an extended set of actions by other countries to bring down the new tariffs their imports now face, and retaliatory tariffs by those countries could make the situation worse.
Olu Sonola, head of US economic research at Fitch Ratings, said the average tariff rate charged by the US would increase to roughly 22 per cent from 2.5 per cent in 2024.
“Many countries will likely end up in a recession," Sonola said. "You can throw most forecasts out the door, if this tariff rate stays on for an extended period of time.”
Canada, Mexico 'spared'
The new tariffs will come on top of recent announcements of 25 per cent taxes on auto imports; levies against China, Canada and Mexico; and expanded trade penalties on steel and aluminum. Trump has also imposed tariffs on countries that import oil from Venezuela and he plans separate import taxes on pharmaceutical drugs, lumber, copper and computer chips.
Canada and Mexico would not face higher rates on what they're already being charged by Trump in what he says is an effort to stop illegal immigration and drug smuggling. As of now, goods that comply with the USMCA North American trade pact would be excluded from those tariffs.
But the 20 per cent charged on imports from China due its role in fentanyl production would largely be added to the 34 per cent announced by Trump. The specific products that Trump is tariffing, such as autos, would be exempt from the tariffs unveiled Wednesday, as would products such as pharmaceutical drugs that he plans to tariff at a later date.
Threats of backlash
None of the warning signs about a falling stock market or consumer sentiment turning morose have caused the administration to publicly second-guess its strategy, despite the risk of political backlash.
Senior administration officials, who insisted on anonymity to preview the new tariffs with reporters ahead of Trump's speech, said the taxes would raise hundreds of billions of dollars annually in revenues. They said the 10 per cent baseline rate existed to help ensure compliance, while the higher rates were based on the trade deficits run with other nations and then halved to reach the numbers that Trump presented in the Rose Garden.
The 10 per cent rate would be collected starting Saturday and the higher rates would be collected beginning April 9.
Trump removed the tariff exemptions on imports from China worth $800 or less. He plans to remove the exemptions other nations have on imports worth $800 or less once the federal government certifies that is has the staffing and resources in place.
What think tanks say
Based on the possibility of broad tariffs that have been floated by some White House aides, most outside analyses by banks and think tanks see an economy tarnished by higher prices and stagnating growth.
Trump would be applying these tariffs on his own; he has ways of doing so without congressional approval. That makes it easy for Democratic lawmakers and policymakers to criticise the administration if the uncertainty expressed by businesses and declining consumer sentiment are signs of trouble to come.
Many allies feel they have been reluctantly drawn into a confrontation by Trump, who routinely says America's friends and foes have essentially ripped off the US with a mix of tariffs and other trade barriers.
The flip side is that Americans also have the incomes to choose to buy designer gowns by French fashion houses and autos from German manufacturers, whereas World Bank data show the EU has lower incomes per capita than the US.
Beijing cautious
The Chinese government delivered a measured response to the new tariffs, saying in a statement: “China believes that protectionism leads nowhere, and trade and tariff wars have no winners. This has been widely recognised in the international community.”
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Trump's new tariffs would “fundamentally change the international trading system." He noted that the tariffs already in place against his country and those Trump says he plans to add will be fought with countermeasures.
“In a crisis, it's important to come together and it's essential to act with purpose and with force and that's what we will do,” Carney said.
Italy's conservative Premier Giorgia Meloni said Trump's new tariffs against the EU were “wrong” and Italy would work toward an agreement with the United States to avoid a trade war that would weaken all involved.
Live Updates
- 3 April 2025 7:44 AM IST
Mixed bag, not setback: Govt official
The Commerce Ministry is analysing the impact of 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs or import duties imposed by the US on India, a senior government official said on Thursday.
According to the official, the universal 10 per cent tariffs will come into effect on all imports into the US from April 5 and the remaining 16 per cent from April 10.
“The ministry is analysing the impact of the announced tariffs,” the official said, adding there is a provision that if a country would address the concerns of the US, the Trump administration can consider reducing the duties against that nation.
India is already negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The two countries are aiming to finalise the first phase of the pact by fall (September-October) of this year.“It is a mixed bag and not a setback for India,” the official said.
- 3 April 2025 7:29 AM IST
26 pc US tariffs on India to definitely hit exporters: FIEO
India’s apex exporters’ body, FIEO, stated on Thursday that the 26 per cent tariffs or import duties announced by US President Donald Trump on India will undoubtedly affect domestic players.
However, India is much better placed than many other countries, said Ajay Sahai, Director General and CEO of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
He expressed hope that the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), currently being negotiated between the two countries, would be concluded at the earliest, as it would provide relief from these reciprocal tariffs.
“We have to assess the impact, but looking at the reciprocal tariffs imposed on other countries, we are in a lower band. We are much better placed compared to our key competitors such as Vietnam, China, Indonesia, Myanmar, etc. We will definitely be affected by the tariffs, but we are much better placed than many others,” Sahai told PTI.
The US President highlighted the high tariffs charged by India on American products as he announced reciprocal tariffs on countries worldwide, declaring a 26 per cent “discounted reciprocal tariff” on India.
“India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The Prime Minister just left. He’s a great friend of mine, but I said, ‘You’re a friend of mine, but you’re not treating us right. They charge us 52 per cent…,” Trump said.
From 2021-22 to 2023-24, the US was India’s largest trading partner. The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India’s total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in bilateral trade.
With America, India has a trade surplus (the difference between imports and exports) of USD 35.32 billion in goods in 2023-24. This was USD 27.7 billion in 2022-23, USD 32.85 billion in 2021-22, USD 22.73 billion in 2020-21, and USD 17.26 billion in 2019-20.
In 2024, India’s main exports to the US included drug formulations and biologicals (USD 8.1 billion), telecom instruments (USD 6.5 billion), precious and semi-precious stones (USD 5.3 billion), petroleum products (USD 4.1 billion), gold and other precious metal jewellery (USD 3.2 billion), ready-made garments of cotton, including accessories (USD 2.8 billion), and products of iron and steel (USD 2.7 billion).
Imports included crude oil (USD 4.5 billion), petroleum products (USD 3.6 billion), coal, coke (USD 3.4 billion), cut and polished diamonds (USD 2.6 billion), electric machinery (USD 1.4 billion), aircraft, spacecraft and parts (USD 1.3 billion), and gold (USD 1.3 billion).
- 3 April 2025 7:25 AM IST
US Senate rebukes Trump's tariffs
The US Senate passed a resolution on Wednesday night that would thwart President Donald Trump’s ability to impose tariffs on Canada, delivering him a rare rebuke just hours after the president unveiled sweeping plans to clamp down on international trade.
The Senate resolution, passed by a 51-48 vote tally, would end Trump’s emergency declaration on fentanyl that underpins tariffs on Canada.
The Senate’s legislation ultimately has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled House and being signed by Trump, but it showed the limits of Republican support for Trump’s vision of remaking the US economy by restricting free trade.
Many economists are warning that the plan could cause an economic contraction, and GOP senators are already watching with unease as Trump upends the United States’ relationship with the rest of the world.
To justify the tariffs, Trump has argued that Canada is not doing enough to stop illegal drugs from entering the northern border.
- 3 April 2025 7:22 AM IST
Neoliberalism has died: Colombia President
Colombia President Gustavo Petro, who has clashed with Trump before, wrote on X that the tariffs marked a global milestone: “Today the neoliberalism that proclaimed free-trade policies all over the world has died.”Speaking from a business forum in India, Chilean President Gabriel Boric warned that such measures, in addition to causing uncertainty, challenge the “mutually agreed rules” and the “principles that govern international trade.”
- 3 April 2025 7:20 AM IST
Trump has put Europe at a crossroads once again: Analyst
The European Union, in response to the steel and aluminium tariffs, imposed taxes on 26 billion euros’ worth (USD 28 billion) of US goods, including bourbon, prompting Trump to threaten a 200 per cent tariff on European alcohol.
“Once again, Trump has put Europe at a crossroads,” AP quoted Matteo Villa, senior analyst at Italy’s Institute for International Political Studies, as saying.
“If Trump really imposes high tariffs, Europe will have to respond, but the paradox is that the EU would be better off doing nothing,” he added.
Villa also noted that retaliation would certainly be a further “blow” to the US, but it would hurt Europe even more, as the EU bloc depends more on exports to the US than vice versa.
“On the other hand, Trump seems to understand only the language of force, and this indicates the need for a strong and immediate response,” Villa said. “Probably the hope, in Brussels, is that the response will be strong enough to induce Trump to negotiate and, soon, to backtrack.”
- 3 April 2025 7:18 AM IST
Mexico, Canada spared from latest round of tariffs
Mexico and Canada were spared from the latest round of tariffs, but the previously announced 25 per cent tariffs on auto imports were scheduled to take effect at midnight.
Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday she would wait to take action on Thursday when it was clear how Trump’s announcement would affect Mexico.
“It’s not a question of if you impose tariffs on me, I’m going to impose tariffs on you,” she said Wednesday morning. “Our interest is in strengthening the Mexican economy.”Canada had imposed retaliatory tariffs in response to the 25 per cent tariffs that Trump tied to the trafficking of fentanyl.
- 3 April 2025 7:16 AM IST
NZ disagrees but won't retaliate
New Zealand has also taken issue with Trump’s tariff logic.
“We don't have a 20 per cent tariff rate,” said trade minister Todd McClay, adding that New Zealand was “a very low tariff regime” and the correct figure was below the 10 per cent baseline rate applied by the US to all countries.
“We won't be looking to retaliate. That would put up prices on New Zealand consumers and it would be inflationary,” he said.
- 3 April 2025 7:14 AM IST
Scratching our heads: Norfolk Island
The 29 per cent tariff imposed on the tiny South Pacific outpost of Norfolk Island came as a shock. The Australian territory has a population of around 2,000 people and the economy revolves around tourism.
“To my knowledge, we do not export anything to the United States,” Norfolk Island Administrator George Plant, the Australian government’s representative on the island, told the Associated Press on Thursday.
“We don't charge tariffs on anything. I can't think of any non-tariff barriers that would be in place either, so we're scratching our heads here.”
- 3 April 2025 7:12 AM IST
Not the act of a friend: Australian PM Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the US tariffs imposed on his country were totally unwarranted, but Australia will not retaliate.
“President Trump referred to reciprocal tariffs. A reciprocal tariff would be zero, not 10 per cent,” said Albanese. The US and Australia have a free trade agreement and the US has a USD 2-to-USD 1 trade surplus with Australia. “This is not the act of a friend.”
Trump said the United States bought USD 3 billion of Australian beef last year, but Australia would not accept US beef imports. Albanese said the ban on raw US beef was for biosecurity reasons.
- 3 April 2025 7:11 AM IST
Brazil to approach WTO?Brazil’s government says it is considering taking the case to the World Trade Organization. In a rare display of unity, Brazil’s Congress has unanimously passed a reciprocity bill to allow its government to retaliate against any country or trade bloc that imposes tariffs on Brazilian goods.