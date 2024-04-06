Oldest living man, 111-year-old Briton, credits luck for longevity

Britain’s John Tinniswood, who has become the world’s oldest living man at age 111, credits sheer luck to his longevity and says his favourite food are fish and chips.

Already retired for more than half a century, Tinniswood inherited the Guinness World Records title from Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, who died earlier this week at the age of 114.

Former accountant

Born in 1912 in Merseyside in northern England, Tinniswood retired as an accountant and a former postal service worker. He is 111 years and 222 days old, according to the Guinness citation.

Asked how he managed his longevity, media reports quoted the Briton as saying: "You either live long or you live short, and you can't do much about it."

Other records

Guinness said in a statement that Tinniswood's claim to the record was assessed by its experts and by the Gerontology Research Group, which catalogues the world's confirmed "supercentenarians".

The oldest man ever was Japan's Jiroemon Kimura, who lived to 116 years and 54 days. The oldest living woman and oldest living person overall is Spain's Maria Branyas Morera, aged 117.